Genoa, the arrival of the Genoa team in Marassi for the return to Serie A



Genoa – Alberto Gilardino’s Genoa at Ferraris challenge the Florentine of mister Italian. In the match that marks the return of the rossoblùs to Serie A, in front of over 31,000 spectators, the former world champion coach, in his first time on a bench in the top flight, relies on the 3-5-2 formation, which has positively characterized last season of the Griffin. Between the posts, after the interlude in the Italian Cup, Martinez is back while, given the unavailability of Vogliacco (injury to the flexors of the thigh) Biraschi, Bani and Dragusin will play. Given the absences due to disqualification of Strootman and Sabelli, Hefti on the right and Thorsby in the middle will start from the first minute in the 5-a-side line, while the Retegui-Gudmundsson couple will be confirmed forward.

Genoa, the rossoblù team enters the field at Ferraris







Genoa on the pitch for the warm-up

As for Fiorentina, who have changed a lot up front, the Italian sends the team onto the pitch with a 4-2-3-1. Behind Punta Nzola, there will be Bonaventura and Gonzalez.

The official formations:

Genoa (3-5-2): Martinez; Biraschi, Bani, Dragusin; Hefti, Frendrup, Badelj, Thorsby, Martin; Gudmundsson, Retegui

Fiorentina (4-2-3-1): Terracciano; Kayode, Milenkovic, Ranieri, Biraghi; Arthur, Mandragora; Nico Gonzalez, Bonaventura, Brekalo; Nzola