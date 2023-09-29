The Gridiron Gang: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Sky Cinema

This evening, Friday 29 September 2023, at 9.15 pm, The Gridiron Gang, a 2006 film directed by Phil Joanou, starring Dwayne Johnson and Xzibit, will be broadcast. The film is inspired by true events in the Camp Kilpatrick reformatory where the Kilpatrick Mustangs football team was formed. Let’s see the plot and the cast together.

Plot

The film follows Sean Porter (Dwayne Johnson), a social worker who works in a San Francisco correctional facility. Here there are many young people who have committed various crimes, from robbery to murder, and who should follow a re-education path to be reinserted into society. When they leave reformatory, however, they resume their old criminal activities. Wanting to give him an extra boost, Sean decides to propose to the director that they set up a football team, the Mustangs.

During the first training sessions, managing the boys is not at all easy, given their hostility towards discipline. Over time, however, the group became more and more united until they qualified for the play-offs. That’s when something goes wrong, calling into question all the progress made up to that point…

The Gridiron gang: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the plot, but who is the cast of the film? Starring Dwayne Johnson, Xzibit, L. Scott Caldwell, Leon Rippy, Kevin Dunn, Jade Yorker, David V. Thomas, Setu Taase, Mo, James Earl, Trever O’Brien, Brandon Mychal Smith, Jurnee Smollett, Michael J. Pagan , Jamal Mixon. Let’s see together all the actors and their characters played.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson: Sean Porter

Xzibit: Malcolm Moore

L. Scott Caldwell: Bobbi Porter

Leon Rippy: Paul Higa

Kevin Dunn: Ted Dexter

Jade Yorker: Willie Weathers

David V. Thomas: Kelvin Owens

Setu Taase: Junior Palaita

Mo: Leon Hayes

James Earl: Donald Madlock

Trever O’Brien as Kenny Bates

Brandon Mychal Smith: Bug Wendal

Omari Hardwick: Free

Jurnee Smollett: Danyelle

Michael J. Pagan: Roger Weathers

Danny MartinezMiguel Perez

Brett Cullen: Frank Torrance

Streaming and TV

Where to watch The Gridiron Gang on TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, airs today – 29 September 2023 – on Sky Cinema Uno (Sky channel 301) at 9.15pm. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the platform reserved for Sky subscribers, SkyGo. And again at any time on demand on Sky and streaming on NOW.