Valencia test, Marquez debuts with a fourth place

Marc Marquez and Ducati are two universes that finally find themselves together on the track. Today the eight-time world champion made his debut on the Desmosedici GP23 with which he will certainly be the protagonist of the 2024 World Championship. He did so with a fourth place less than two tenths from the best time recorded by Maverick Viñales on Aprilia.

Net of the ranking, which is perhaps the aspect that matters least of all at the moment, the Spaniard (although he cannot speak as a Gresini rider until the end of his contract with Honda) gave very wide smiles in the pits, a symptom of a newfound enthusiasm . What he had now lost after four seasons of ordeal on the HRC, and what was felt in the Gresini team’s garage, where they struggled to contain the emotion after the first day of work on Cabroncito.

Masini’s words

“I can’t hide that as a team the atmosphere is incredible. We worked very well today. We couldn’t travel much, because the conditions were not easy. I can’t comment further, but the times speak for themselves. We have to keep our feet on the ground, but from Alex’s comments the GP23 is clearly different and clearly better“, this is the sporting director of the Gresini team Sky Sports MotoGP. “We already know where to work. Tension to live up to Marc Marquez? Thanks to Nadia when we took over the team, we became a very strong team. As soon as we saw the possibility of having an eight-time world champion, we didn’t even ask ourselves the problem of not knowing how to manage it“.

The words of Alex Marquez

“I am very very happy with this day. It was windy and cold and the conditions were not easy“, added Alex, Marc’s younger brother. “We tried the GP23. As for Marc, I saw him well, he took it calmly and improved step by step. That’s what I expected, he went strong“.