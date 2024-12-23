The Grefg, one of the best-known content creators in our country, has once again surprised everyone by announcing the raffle for one of his most valuable acquisitions. On the occasion of Christmas, just a few days after causing a sensation in Madrid by singing Christmas carols with David Bisbal, he streamer will give to one of his followers your Tesla Model S Plaid.

However, Beyond its high cost, this luxury car valued at more than 130,000 euross has great emotional value for the Murcian. And it not only has all kinds of comforts, but it is also personalized as Lightning McQueen, the racing car that stars in the popular Disney movie saga known as Cars.

“You already know that it is quite a car, quite expensive”, highlights the influencer in his YouTube video, from Lapland, in the very same North Pole, after meeting Santa Claus in person. Thus, inspired by the Christmas spirit and the magic that the figure of Santa Claus gives off, Grefg will carry out the December 25 one of the biggest draws in the world streaming to date.

It was a year and a half ago when the content creator showed for the first time the redesign of his Tesla, based on the character of Lightning McQueen and full of nods to his own history, such as the incorporation of the logo of Saiyans FC, the Kings League team that he presides, on one of its sides. Something that, in his opinion, makes it a “very special” award.

Even so, according to his account, although the luxurious vehicle has appeared on his channel several times, it seems that it is currently out of use. “I have it stopped. It is practically new (…) I only used it to record the videos,” confesses Grefg, who considers that his decision to bypass it is a “complete fool’s errand.” However, we will have to wait until Christmas Day for details on the conditions. of the draw.