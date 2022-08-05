[Rassegna stampa] – Less than 12 months after Valentino Rossi’s last race, also for Andrea Dovizioso the time has come to stop and say enough. The other great veteran of Italian motorcycling will close his career on September 4th, on his home track in Misano. A special farewell because he will not arrive at the end of the season but with six more races on the calendar that instead of the rider from Forlì will see the British Cal Crutchlow riding the derelict Yamaha of the WithU team.

That Dovi was now planning to stop after the ‘feint’ two years ago, when he left Ducati and announced he wanted to take a sabbatical, was well known. The fact that the two sides have agreed not even to finish the season represents the clearest testimony of how great this season’s flop was, honestly admitted by all parties in the official statement released yesterday. 125 World Champion in the distant 2004, Dovizioso certainly lived through the brightest years of his career at Ducati.

In the three-year period 2017-2019 he was the only true antagonist of Marc Marquez, finishing the World Championship three times in second place and dragging the world championship contest to the last race in Valencia in 2017, a magical year for the 36-year-old from Forlimpopoli. In the Italian newspapers there was no lack of attention to Dovizioso’s announcement. There Gazzetta dello Sport, in an article signed by Paolo Ianieri, he highlighted the news significantly.

“It was known that in the hourglass of his time in MotoGP they were wearing out at the last few grains […]. […] what’s the point of continuing to hurt oneself, running to navigate the last positions […]? Nobody. So that’s it […] the last act on the stage of Misano Adriatico at the beginning of September. Then it will be time to change your life, this time for real. […] These last three races will also be a quick greeting to all his fans, then it will be time to think about Dovi 2.0. For sure, similar to what Valentino Rossi did in speed, Dovizioso has long had the idea of ​​creating something also in the world of motocross, his great passion. He doesn’t talk much about it yet, but he should soon start laying the first stones of his he Academy. […]“