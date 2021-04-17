ofJan Knötzsch shut down

On April 19, the Greens will decide who will be their top candidate for the Bundestag election. Another question: Who will it be uncomfortable for under Baerbock or Habeck?

Hamburg / Berlin – The countdown is on: On Monday, April 19, 2021, the Greens want to announce who will run for the party as the top candidate in the federal election in September 2021. Annalena Baerbock and Robert Habeck, who lead the party as joint federal chairmen, are the internal candidates who apply for the office.

While Baerbock may have the advantage that many within the party rather a woman than a man* want to see as a candidate, Habeck scores among other things with his unconventional manner in talk shows. Which of the two the better cast than top candidate* is, 24hamburg.de checked as well as the question of what a Chancellor Baerbock or a Chancellor Habeck could have consequences for the economy*. * 24hamburg.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.