Home page politics

Press Split

Robert Habeck makes a phone call at the Alliance 90/The Greens federal party conference. © Kay Nietfeld/dpa

On the third day of the federal party conference, emotions are running high among the Greens. It’s about asylum policy. A dispute breaks out between the “Nobody is illegal” camp and those who want more “order”.

Karlsruhe – A number of younger delegates expressed massive criticism of the traffic light coalition’s asylum policy at the Green Party’s federal party conference. In the end, however, the party leadership prevailed on Sunday night – after active support from Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and Federal Economics Minister Robert Habeck.

“It is dishonest to talk about limitations when the world is on fire,” criticized Vasili Franco, a member of the Berlin House of Representatives, in Karlsruhe that evening. And the chairwoman of the Green Youth, Katharina Stolla, warned: “Anyone who follows the right will stumble.” The co-chair of the youth organization added: “There is no reason for further tightening of asylum laws.” The critics of the government policy were loudly applauded.

“Vote of no confidence in disguise”

Habeck resisted. Action should not be guided by the desire to “be on the right side” on this issue. He warned: “A party conference of a government party is not a game.” The Green Youth’s proposals are in reality “a vote of no confidence in disguise” and an indirect call to leave the traffic light government made up of the SPD, Greens and FDP.

Habeck warned that the Greens were tying themselves up here. The Green Youth’s application stated that neither ministers nor the parliamentary groups in the federal or state governments would be allowed to agree to further tightening of asylum law – specifically, for example, “more restrictive regulations for returns, the reduction of social benefits for refugees, the lowering of protection standards, an expansion of safe countries of origin, Fast-track procedures at external borders as well as the accommodation of refugees in external border camps and the rejection of refugees to supposedly safe third countries.

“I can’t comply with that,” said Baerbock about the requirements in the Green Youth’s application. She asked: “Should that really be the mandate of this party conference?” At the end of the debate, the junior organization’s motion did not find a majority in the room.

Discussion on the draft law next Thursday

In order to prevent a scandal, the party executive committee agreed to make some changes to its text of the resolution. It was entitled “Humanity and order: for a proactive, pragmatic and human rights-based asylum and migration policy”. For example, the sentence was deleted: “In addition, where capacities are exhausted, the numbers must also fall through constitutional and humane measures.”

The Green Party politicians Ricarda Lang and Winfried Kretschmann wrote three and a half weeks ago in a joint guest article for the “Tagesspiegel” on the subject of migration to Germany: “If the capacities – like now – reach their limits, the numbers must also fall.” The Party leaders and the Prime Minister of Baden-Württemberg emphasized that, with all due humanity, “control and repatriation are part of the reality of an immigration country like Germany.” Next Thursday, the Bundestag is scheduled to have its first reading on a federal government bill that aims to: that “legal regulations that prevent or at least make deportation measures more difficult should be adjusted.”

“Let’s not adopt a compromise with conservative forces here at the party conference,” demanded Sophia Pott from Lübeck. Co-party leader Omid Nouripour had previously pointed out to delegates that the Greens, as a governing party, would be judged by whether they delivered solutions or not. dpa