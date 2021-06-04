Algeria (dpa)

Riyad Mahrez, the star of Manchester City Football Club, arrived this Friday afternoon in Algeria to join the camp of his country, which is preparing to meet Mali and Tunisia in a friendly match on Sunday and next Friday, where the striking force of the team was completed by his joining.

And Algerian radio revealed that Mahrez arrived at Algiers International Airport on a private plane that transported him from Portugal, and went directly to the technical center of Sidi Moussa of the Football Association to join the preparatory camp for the “greens”.

The Algerian national team will meet its guest Mali on Sunday at the “Mustafa Chaker” stadium in Blida, near the Algerian capital, and will visit Tunisia next Friday.

Algeria beat Mauritania 4-1 in a friendly match that brought them together on Thursday.