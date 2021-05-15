ofMarcus Mäckler shut down

Opposition to arms exports when the political influence is greater than ever: Chancellor candidate Annalena Baerbock’s earlier stance falls on her feet. That has consequences.

Munich – Nobody will blame them for the fact that the Greens have an ambivalent stance on anti-Semitism. When asked how they feel about the State of Israel and its right to self-defense, however, doubts arose in the end. The trigger was an interview with the party leader and current chancellor candidate Annalena Baerbock in 2018. At that time, she spoke out against submarine exports to crisis regions – and included Israel.

Greens: Chancellor candidate Baerbock is confronted with statements – “Not fit for government”

Now that the country has to defend itself against severe attacks by the terrorist Hamas (what is behind them), Baerbock’s statement falls on the feet. Above all, Union politicians see it as evidence of the party’s foreign policy flying blind, which may be the Chancellor after the next federal election. The CSU defense expert Florian Hahn tweeted: “Solidarity with Israel looks different.” And Secretary General Markus Blume wrote: “Anyone who leaves doubts that he is on the side of Israel is not capable of governing.”

In fact, the interview statements made by the then newly elected head of the Greens are not without problems. Because the nuclear-equipped submarines supplied by Germany are Israel’s life insurance policy against its hostile neighbors. This includes above all Iran, whose religious leadership is relentlessly dreaming about the destruction of Israel.

Who was displaced by whom in the Gaza Strip? The Middle East conflict is difficult to see through. What the conflict is about:

Annalena Baerbock condemns rocket attacks – further arms exports to Israel?

In the meantime, the Green leader has given in. “I condemn the ongoing rocket attacks against Israel in the strongest possible way,” said Annalena Baerbock in the middle of the week. The country has a right to self-defense under international law. His security is part of the German reason of state. The picture She told the opposite: “If the Greens belong to the next German federal government, they will discuss and continue the security cooperation with the State of Israel in partnership.”

That was even clearer than it is in the election manifesto of the Greens. There it says: “The existence and security of Israel as the national home of the Jewish people with equal rights for all its citizens are non-negotiable.” Meanwhile, climate activist Greta Thunberg flew an Israel tweet, including CDU chancellor candidate Armin Laschet was forced to react.