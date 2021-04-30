VRegistration lawyers have a lot to do these days: In Karlsruhe, the complaints against the federal emergency brake are piling up, more than a hundred complaints have already been received there. A considerable proportion comes from FDP MPs; Almost every day they face the press with worried expressions, criticize the curfew “based on bare incidence figures” and demand rights for those who have been vaccinated. The fight for freedom rights and the defense against an overpowering state are ultimately part of their brand essence.

However, the Greens are also claiming this for themselves, so it is worth asking what they are actually doing in these times, which are so exciting under the rule of law. The short answer is: not much. They are exercising genteel restraint, which even the Greens in government responsibility can scold in their desperation, they are thinking about going over to the FDP. There are certainly examples of courageous action from the environment of the Greens: The Society for Freedom Rights has also filed a constitutional complaint. But only a handful of Greens have joined.

The basic attitude of the Greens: principle of responsibility

To explain this, it helps first to take a look at the result of the vote on the legal basis of the federal emergency brake, the Infection Protection Act, which passed the Bundestag last week. This is the best way of expressing the less pointed opinion: abstention. A look at the statistics gives part of the answer. The Greens supporters still think that the federal government’s course in corona policy is essentially the right one.

The group of those who are calling for even stricter restrictions is larger than the supporters of all other parties. Only a small part thinks that the corona measures are going too far. Such polls make an impression in the election year. The Greens-Top sees itself confirmed by it in the role that it has taken on since the beginning of the pandemic: principle of responsibility. After all, the Greens in eleven state governments support the Corona policy. Greens in the federal government are already criticizing the federal government, but always remain moderate. You could also say: a little pale.

The different opinions come to light just as openly as in the rest of society. Green health politicians like Maria Klein-Schmeink plead for a radical breakwater. The current policy “brings us a permanent lockdown that will only be ended by the vaccination progress at some point,” she tells the FAZ. “We need a consistent involvement of the world of work.”

Voices like those of Dirk Behrendt, the self-confident Justice Senator from Berlin, can be heard from the other corner. He annoyed many green party friends with the sentence: “Of course there is nothing against it if ten people who have been vaccinated meet.” Criticism should not be left to conspiracy theorists and right-wing extremists.

Internally, she has received encouragement for this attitude, says lawyer Bayram. But when it came to the vote in the Bundestag last week, she was alone with her no. As a directly elected member of the Bundestag from Kreuzberg-Friedrichshain, she can take this freedom.