In Baden-Württemberg, the Greens and CDU are likely to rule together in the future. It looks like the Union has to make a few concessions to the green election winner.

Stuttgart – Greens * and the CDU in Baden-Württemberg agreed at their final exploratory meeting to enter into coalition negotiations soon. As the German Press Agency learned from negotiating circles on Saturday in Stuttgart, both sides have agreed on a common paper as the basis for the future coalition. At the Green Base there had recently been strong doubts about a re-edition of Green-Black. In the early afternoon, the Green Prime Minister Winfried Kretschmann and CDU regional chief Thomas Strobl want to appear before the press together.

It had previously been said that the Greens and the CDU had agreed on extensive steps on climate protection and the expansion of renewable energies. The Union has made many commitments, it said from the green side. A central concern of the Greens, who clearly won the state elections almost three weeks ago, is solar compulsory for all new private buildings and when renovating roofs.

The Greens and the CDU agree on coalition negotiations – previously there was a scandal at the Kretschmanns party

Shortly before the meeting, both sides had expressed their confidence that they could make a good new start despite the great doubts about the green base. “We really didn’t make the decision easy for ourselves. Now we are clear, “said Green Country Manager Oliver Hildenbrand of the dpa before the meeting in the House of Architects in Stuttgart. “The CDU has promised to release the brakes.” Strobl also stated that he saw “very, very many similarities”.

The Greens met again in the state executive on Good Friday to deal with the scandal of Maundy Thursday. Numerous members of the committee had initially turned against the recommendation of Kretschmann and the exploration team on Thursday to join forces again with the CDU *. Instead, they wanted a traffic light with the SPD and FDP. Only after a long break did the board of directors agree to Kretschmann’s request in the evening. (dpa) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.