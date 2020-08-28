A forest of larches. (JTB PHOTO / MAXPPP)

The climate has a new friend. It is the tree. It is booming right now. We can plant it to reduce its CO2 emissions or to make an ecological varnish.

It is raining that day in the forests of Limousin, but that does not prevent Yves Morand from showing us his new baby. These are larches. A small forest replanted with the help of companies investing in French carbon offsetting. It’s all new. The owner is a pioneer:“Modest precursor, from the small town, they are woods. Otherwise, it is abandoned.” What happened is that France created a label with the national center of forest property. This makes it possible to set up virtuous projects in which companies can invest to offset their greenhouse gas emissions. Because the forest is popular. It’s even more than that, tree replanting is literally exploding. Stéphane Haler is president of Reforest’Action. For a decade, he has been offering companies to reforest: “We saw the world change in 2019. In one year we replanted as many trees as the previous nine years at Reforest’Action, namely 5 million trees per year thanks to many companies and many individuals who realized that the forest brought many social and environmental benefits and decided to take action. ”

Last year there was the cross effect of the climate marches and giant fires. And also a need to green the image of companies. This is the risk of this kind of practice.

Companies do not have to consider the volume and nature of their emissions. They just open the checkbook: “There is always a risk that Reforest’Action will serve as a guarantee for the company, as an environmental guarantee. The forest needs considerable funds to restore the world’s forests. Who is going to provide these means? Companies above all. reject corporate funds, I find that very unfortunate. I prefer that the company does and that it is caught up by the patrol on their communication when it is the case. What matters is the action. ”

This replanting method therefore serves the forest but there is no link with the climate impact. No carbon offset assessed. Unlike private owners in France. But their scale is for the moment millimeter. This market is primarily developed abroad.