Bertrand Piccard (above) and Gérard Feldzer present solutions to recycle CO2 (AIR LIQUIDE)

After the success of the first round-the-world trip in a solar airplane, Bertrand Piccard created the Solar Impulse Foundation, which proposes to select 1000 profitable solutions for the protection of the environment, a program recognized by the UN.

An energy-intensive sector

Industry, with 21% of national final energy consumption, is the third energy consuming sector after residential and transport. The structures that interest us here are these tall chimneys, like those of waste incinerators, which release into the atmosphere not only toxic gases, but also heat. This is called “fatal heat”. This heat is generated, for example, during the operation of an oven. Only around 30% of the fuel’s energy is used to produce heat useful for the cooking process, leaving around 70% of waste heat, which is therefore potentially recoverable.

Recover lost calories

The Solar Impulse foundation has labeled a solution proposed by Terraosave, which recovers this heat, while treating toxic gases. The technology is in the form of an exchanger that captures thermal energy and returns it to neighboring premises. “There is a waste incinerator in Dunkirk, where the system has reduced the emission of fine particles by 97% and nitrogen oxides by 70%. It pays for itself through energy recovery, which reduces the energy bill of the entire building. This makes it possible to reduce CO2 and vapor emissions into the atmosphere and it cleans the outside air by washing the fumes. We are in a win-win situation. ” Bertrand piccard

Waiting for green hydrogen

In the same vein, hydrogen is often seen as one of the energies of the future. However, its manufacturing method still remains a brake on its development, since, for the moment, it is mainly extracted from natural gas. While waiting for green hydrogen, produced exclusively from renewable energies, the Solar Impulse foundation has labeled a carbon neutrality system, the CO2 being captured and then returned. CryoCAP technology consists of compressing and drying the exhaust gases emitted during industrial production and transferring them to a cryogenic unit.

The techniques of condensation (passing from the state of gas or vapor, to the liquid state) and of distillation are then used to separate the CO2 from the other components. “Cryocap, an Air Liquide spin-off, proposes to reabsorb Co2 in hydrogen production units. This allows it to be compressed and purified. He can then be reused industrially. We are once again in virtuous and efficient loops “. Bertrand piccard

Reused by other industries, such as the food industry, this CO2 constitutes an extremely powerful and practical source of cold, which finds various outlets in the production and transport of foodstuffs.

