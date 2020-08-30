Gérard Feldzer (bottom photo) and Bertrand Piccard present a solution for recovering the heat emitted by computer servers. (Qarnot / QH1)

After the success of the first round-the-world trip in a solar airplane, Bertrand Piccard created the Solar Impulse Foundation, which proposes to select 1000 profitable solutions for the protection of the environment, a program recognized by the UN.

Consumption still on the rise

More than 5 billion humans have a smartphone, and as many use the Internet, via their phone, tablet or computer. On average, globally, the time spent on the internet, especially on social media, is 6.5 hours per day per person. You should know that the energy expended for sending an email, a simple photo of a Megabyte is equivalent to a 50 watt bulb on for half an hour, or 20 grams of CO2. And what about the countless exchanges on social networks and watching films on the internet! All this data is stored in servers, which consume a lot of energy, and which must be cooled. “Digital technology represents 4% of global energy consumption. It is therefore about 4% of CO2 emissions. It’s more than aviation. And of that 40% is cooling. ” Bertrand piccard

Data centers, which store all our data, are not only expensive in electricity, but they are also major emitters of greenhouse gases. The Solar Impulse foundation has labeled QH-1, a solution which enables radiators to be supplied by making use of the heat given off by servers, QH-1’s “computer-radiator”, when performing complex IT operations, releases heat. This heat is directly dissipated to heat the surrounding buildings free of charge and ecologically. “What I find interesting is that the‘heat from computers is recovered to heat buildings. It gives heat to those who need it, rather than destroying that heat or just letting it go into the atmosphere. ” Bertrand picard

Global change needed

Solutions that will not avoid a necessary sobriety. Indeed, parts of the world that do not yet have access to high speed computer networks will soon claim them, especially as thousands of satellites are being put into orbit. This development will further increase the demand for servers, which are increasingly obese and consuming more energy. It is estimated that digital technology could reach 25% of global electricity consumption by 2035. “Until now, the world was on its head. We produce waste which is lost, we produce heat which is lost, we produce cold which is lost and if we manage to make this circular economy, we will recover everything that is normally thrown away “. Bertrand picard

All this sums up our 16 discussions this summer, and recalls Rabelais’ sentence “Science, without conscience is only the ruin of the soul”. In other words, technical solutions can only accompany a change towards a society more respectful of the environment. The 1000 solutions of the Solar Impulse foundation contribute to this. About half of it remains to be labeled. Notice to amateurs!

To learn more about the QH-1 heater it’s here :