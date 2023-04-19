Environmental organizations and various civil society groups are up in arms over the decision of the Government of Gabriel Boric, which has approved the Los Bronces Integrated project of Anglo American, the London-based mining company. With an investment of 3,500 million dollars to produce 150,000 metric tons of fine copper per year, it will allow the operation of the mine to be maintained until 2036, in the Andean area of ​​the municipality of Lo Barnechea, in the Metropolitan Region of the Chilean capital. The decision was made by a committee of ministers made up of six portfolios on Monday night and reverses the rejection of the Environmental Assessment Service (SEA) of May 2, 2022, which argued that the initiative would have impacts on air quality in Santiago de Chile, one of the most polluted in the South American country.

For the approval, the Chilean Executive took into account the mitigation measures. The company presented a compensation plan and the Government included other additional ones, which add up to 200 million dollars. The company will have to pave 30 kilometers of the high mountain range route, daily vacuum the suspended dust and replace 70,000 wood-burning heaters in the Metropolitan Region with electric heaters, which implies an investment of 85 million dollars.

The initiative has been the largest that the current left-wing government has had to vote for, in its 13 months in power. But despite the decontamination plan, the approval of Los Bronces aroused the immediate rejection of environmental organizations that, stationed outside the Ministry of the Environment on Monday afternoon, demonstrated against the approval. He green World He expressed his disappointment with the Boric Administration, which during his campaign for the presidency in 2021 indicated that his objective was to be “the first ecological government in the history of Chile.”

“This is very worrying news, because it implies an immediate contradiction with the environmental commitment that this government had taken in terms of protecting water, glaciers and quality of life,” Matías Asun, national director of Greenpeace in Chile, told national media. . Flavia Liberona, director of Fundación Terram, assured: “No requirement or condition will repair the damage that the expansion of the mine will cause to glaciers and biodiversity.” For Victoria Urangaspokesperson for the Coordinadora por los Glaciares, “all studies show that Anglo American contaminates, destroys glaciers and uses the scarce fresh water we have and which is essential, after 13 years of drought.”

Through a joint declaration, civil society organizations announced that they will resort to the Environmental Court to reverse the approval of the committee of ministers of the Chilean Government. “The neighbors and the community that have evidenced the immeasurable damage that this project will have announce that they will not stay with this resolution and will appeal to the environmental court so that the impacts of this project are effectively evaluated.”

The decision was even rejected by the Governor of the Metropolitan Region, Claudio Orrego, who published through his Twitter account: “It is striking that the Council of Ministers for Sustainability has approved Anglo American’s Los Bronces Integrado. It is important that the reason for the decision be explained. As a regional government, we speak out against it.”

The committee of ministers that made the decision is made up of the Minister of the Environment, Maisa Rojas; the head of Agriculture, Esteban Valenzuela; of Health, Ximena Aguilera; from Mining, Marcela Hernando; of Energy, Diego Pardow; and the Undersecretary of Economy, Javiera Petersen. In its post-approval statement, the team reported that “after studying the technical and legal background, it was decided to approve the Los Bronces Integrado project with a series of demanding environmental conditions that will raise the standards in relation to safeguarding the health of the population.” derived from atmospheric emissions, in addition to measures that allow a rigorous follow-up and monitoring of the water resource, the protected species of flora and fauna close to the project and surrounding glaciers”.

It has not been the first investment megaproject that the committee of ministers has had to evaluate. On January 18, the Government rejected the Dominga mining initiative, which involved an investment of 2,500 million dollars in the Coquimbo region, in northern Chile.