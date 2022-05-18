The UAE digital government confirmed that the green visa provides broader benefits to its holders compared to the regular residence visa, who have children of people of determination. The visa grants children of determination a residence permit with their families, regardless of age.

The advantages provided by the digital government also for the recruitment of family members residing in the country include simplifying the requirements and requirements for obtaining residence permits of all kinds, for the husband, children and first-degree relatives, raising the age of children to 25 years, after it was only 18 years, and providing a residence permit for girls Unmarried women, regardless of age, with flexible grace periods of up to six months after expiry or cancellation of residency.

The Emirates Digital Government stated that the green residence is a type of residence visa created in 2021, and allows its holder to reside in the country for a period of five years, without the need for a guarantor, host or employer sponsor, and the residence is renewable upon its expiration.

She pointed out that the validity period of residence for family members is the same as the original residence visa holder.

The following categories can apply for a green visa: first, green residency for self-employment, secondly, green residency for the skilled worker, and thirdly, green residency for the investor or partner.



