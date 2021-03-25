The Green Tide surrounded the regional government headquarters in San Esteban on Thursday afternoon to express its Rejection of the possible entry into the Ministry of Education and Culture of the deputy expelled from Vox Mabel Campuzano as a result of “political marketing” that avoided the motion of censure. Hundreds of teachers, parents, teacher representatives, trade unions and opposition parties gathered in San Esteban to “flatly reject the surrender of the Ministry of Education and Culture to the extreme right.” We demand that the PP does not sell education to Vox to stay in power, “claimed Francisca López, spokesperson for the platform.

With their now classic green t-shirts in defense of public schools, the protesters claimed that “the right to Education, which is enshrined in our Constitution, It can never be the object of exchangeable merchandise for particular and partisan interests. And even less in the situation in which we find ourselves of a pandemic, which has caused serious problems in the education of our minors and young people, and which has caused serious situations of inequality and a large educational gap. Public education is not for sale ”, they demanded. Among them, numerous representatives of Podemos, such as deputies Rafael Esteban and María Marín, and councilor Ginés Ruiz Maciá. Also from the PSOE, like Antonio José Espín.

To the protests of the Green Tide and the adhesions of professionals from the world of education and culture to the manifesto against the entry of Vox to the Government, which already has more than 5,000 supports, the voices of ten secondary school and university teachers who have had political responsibilities will join this Friday – the former councilor Pedro Alberto Cruz, the former president of the Assembly, Rosa Peñalver, the Philosophy professor Jorge Novella Suárez, the also teacher and writer Jerónimo Tristante , the trade unionist Diego Reina, among others-, who will read a manifesto against the parental veto and the entry of Vox into the Government. “Educational policies must remain outside of ideological commercialism, and establish themselves as the meeting point of social heterogeneity, as a space of freedom and coexistence in which partisan interests dissolve in benefit of the student’s right to knowledge”, They will claim at the doors of the IES Alfonso X El Sabio.