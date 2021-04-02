The Green Tide summoned a protest in front of the San Esteban Palace for this Saturday, April 3, at 10.30 am for the election of the deputy expelled from Vox María Isabel Campuzano as the new Ministry of Education and Culture. With the motto ‘Public education is not for sale, it is defended’ or various hashtags such as ‘# SomosMásDeCuatro’, the Platform for the Public School of the Region of Murcia calls on the population to demonstrate in front of the regional government headquarters.

And, as LA TRUTH published this Thursday, Deputy María Isabel Campuzano will be appointed Minister of Education and Culture before the end of the week, this Saturday presumably. This would be the result of the agreement reached by PP and the parliamentarians expelled by the formation of Santiago Abascal as consideration for having stopped the motion of censure promoted a few weeks ago by PSOE and Cs against the president of the Community, Fernando López Miras, as advanced by this Newspaper.

This was a ‘sine qua non’ condition of the deputies led by Juan José Liarte to support the continuity of the López Miras government, and this has been demonstrated despite the controversy generated in recent days in relation to the possible management of Campuzano at the head of a department such as Education and Culture and their stance on issues such as the ‘parental pin’ or the school check. Measures that these three deputies have defended vehemently throughout the legislature, and that have generated an increase in the intensity of criticism from different areas of the educational community, such as from the unions themselves just a week ago.

Likewise, the remodeling of the regional government includes the entry into the Executive of Marcos Ortuño, who will leave the Yecla mayor’s office after a decade to take over the Ministry of the Presidency and Tourism. This last competition is the one that Cristina Sánchez has played so far.