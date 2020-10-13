The little understandable strategies have been repeated several times at Ferrari this season and there may be a logical cause behind: the SF1000 devours tires, which is why Charles Leclerc had to stop so early at the Nurburgring and there he missed the podium options against Daniel Ricciardo, who came after him on the grid. Mattia Binotto, Maranello boss confirms: “It was a tough race, especially when it came to reaching the temperature window of the tires. It was the case with Charles. After a good start he began to suffer with graining on the softs and he couldn’t push as much as we would have liked. “

The Monegasque, seventh in goal, saved the furniture again: “It is the best position that could be obtained. We suffered a lot and lost many positions. We went to two stops, which I think was the right thing to do. With the average I was better and I overtook, which is always fun, although after the safety car I made the jump with very cold used tires and it was difficult. We are not yet where we want to be, but the steps are going in the right direction. “

On the other side of the garage, the situation does not improve. Vettel did another spin and the points options were over. Binotto does not omit it: “The spin at the beginning compromised his career and since then there was little to do.” Seb, which was eleventh: “I suffered too much with the tires and once I got stuck behind Giovinazzi, I suffered a lot to pass him, I took too many risks and damaged them.” The Swiss engineer says they are not “satisfied with the result but work will continue to improve the overall performance level.” “We saw signs of improvement in qualifying (Leclerc came fourth), but the important thing is that the best ones we introduce are going in the right direction, especially looking towards 2021,” he says. For that also there will be new pieces in Portimao. Everything to fix the 2020 disaster.