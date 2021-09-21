“The Green pass sets you free”, the headmaster of Ferrara recalls Auschwitz: suspended from service

A Ferrara school manager who had approached the green pass to Nazi concentration camps was suspended from his post. Stefano Gargioni, dean of the comprehensive Perlasca institute in Ferrara, in recent days had published a post on Facebook that recalled Auschwitz with the words “the Green pass makes you free” instead of the phrase “Arbeit macht frei” (“Work makes you free” ), located at the entrance to the concentration camp in which nearly 1.1 million people lost their lives.

A disciplinary procedure was triggered for him, after having already received a formal reminder at the beginning of the new school year because no one had checked the green certification of the Bonati middle school teachers, part of the Perlasca comprehensive school.

“We cannot fail to distance ourselves clearly from his latest initiative, given that scientific approximation, historical falsification and the desire to be a protagonist have led Gargioni to post heavily offensive photomontages, damaging the memory of a tragedy such as that of the extermination camps”, declared the deans of the province of Ferrara in an open letter.

“A vulgar and offensive provocation”, said Lamberto Montanari, president of the PNA Emilia-Romagna (Association of managers and high professionalism of the school) “with an image that we even struggle to describe”