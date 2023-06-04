The green mile: plot, cast and streaming of the movie on Rete 4

This evening, Sunday 4 June 2023, at 21.20 on Rete 4, The Green Mile is broadcast, a 1999 film produced, written and directed by Frank Darabont, starring Tom Hanks and Michael Clarke Duncan. The film is based on the novel of the same name by Stephen King, published in 1996. But let’s see together all the information in detail, the plot and the cast.

Plot

On a rainy day in 1999, in Louisiana, the elderly Paul Edgecombe, a guest at a nursing home for some years, remembers whispered phrases during his sleep and while watching the film Top Hat he bursts into tears. Accompanied by her friend Elaine in a private room, he begins to tell her her story about the year she met John Coffey.

In 1935, Paul worked on death row at Cold Mountain Prison, called the Green Mile because the path to the electric chair, the last corridor that death row inmates walked, was paved with cedar-green flooring. At the beginning of the story Paul works with his friend Brutus “Brutal” Howell, the elder Harry Terwilliger, the young Dean Stanton and the spoiled, sadistic and recommended Percy Wetmore, disliked by all. The warden is Paul’s friend Hal Moores.

At that time Paul also had a very painful urinary tract infection which also prevented him from having sexual relations with his wife Janice. One day John Coffey, convicted of the rape and murder of twin girls, Cora and Kate Detterick, is taken to prison. In spite of the imposing size, John shows himself to be very fragile right from the start: he cries at night, is silent and asks Paul to leave a light on all the time because he is afraid of the dark.

The Green Mile: the cast of the film

We have seen the plot of The Green Mile, but what is the complete cast of the film broadcast on Network 4? Below is the complete list of actors with their roles:

Tom HanksPaul Edgecombe

David Morse as Brutus “Brutal” Howell

Michael Clarke DuncanJohn Coffey

Bonnie HuntJanice “Jan” Edgecombe

James CromwellWarden Hal Moores

Michael JeterEduard Delacroix

Graham GreeneArlen Bitterbuck

Doug HutchisonPercy Wetmore

Sam Rockwell: “Wild Bill” Wharton

Barry PepperDean Stanton

Jeffrey DeMunnHarry Terwilliger

Patricia ClarksonMelinda Moores

Harry Dean Stanton: Toot

Dabbs Greer – Paul Edgecombe (senior)

Eve BrentElaine Connelly

William SadlerKlaus Detterick

Mack Miles: Servant in the cafeteria

Paula Malcomson as Marjorie Detterick

Christopher Joel IvesHowie Detterick

Evanne DruckerKate Detterick

Bailey DruckerCora Detterick

Brian LibbySheriff McGee

Brent BriscoeBill Dodge

Bill McKinneyJack Van Hay

Gary Sinise as Burt Hammersmith, Coffey’s attorney

Rachel Singer as Cynthia Hammersmith, the lawyer’s wife

Scotty LeavenworthCaleb Hammersmith

Bill GrattonEarl

Streaming and TV

Where to see The Green Mile on live TV and live streaming? As mentioned, the film will be broadcast free-to-air on Rete 4 tonight, 4 June, starting at 21.20. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free MediasetPlay.it platform.