Pierre Hurmic indicated that with the money usually intended for this tree, the town hall will finance live entertainment, help traders and charities.

#AlertPollution Contaminated rivers or soils, abandoned industrial waste… Do you live near a polluted site?

Click here to alert us!

Precious tadition or simple “dead tree” ? The will of the new ecological mayor of Bordeaux, Pierre Hurmic, to put an end to the traditional Christmas tree on the town hall square, earned him on Friday September 11, a volley of criticism mainly from the right, local and national. The city councilor mentioned “dead Christmas tree”, the large illuminated Christmas tree, about 15-20 meters high, which lights up the Place Pey-Berland every December, on the side of the cathedral, opposite the Bordeaux town hall.

“We will not put dead trees in town squares, especially in Place Pey-Berland, you keep the memory of this dead tree that we brought in every year. It is not at all our conception of revegetation “, did he declare.

“We will not put a dead tree in the city squares, it is not at all our conception of revegetation. ”

But no one explained to him that the idea was to celebrate Christmas, not to reconstruct the Amazon? pic.twitter.com/Nhdwt5ZOvp – Philippine Laniesse (@PhilippineLan) September 10, 2020

“The cost that was allocated to this particularly expensive operation, we will do instead of the live performance, and the budget saved will also finance aid to traders and charities, so that this budget is marked and not lost”, he continued. Pierre Hurmic also announced a series of measures on security, town planning and the greening of Bordeaux. And in particular an inventory of “all the places in the city where we can plant” trees in “islands, squares, plots, isolated trees, even”.

Voices on the right were moved on Friday by the fate of the Bordeaux fir. “Call me old world if you like, but the Christmas tree, the Tour de France and all those traditions that unite us will always be the glue of a society”, tweeted Xavier Bertrand, president of the Hauts de France region. LR deputy Eric Ciotti denounced “the green nicknames”, “true left extremists” who “under the guise of saving the planet” tackle Christmas, “a real delirium! The awakening will be painful in Bordeaux, Lyon …”.

The Christmas tree, “a dead tree” for the Greens ?! These people have a visceral rejection of everything that makes up our country, our traditions, our culture and will try to dismantle everything piece by piece. French, wake up! MLP https://t.co/hLaG0ZME3y – Marine Le Pen (@MLP_officiel) September 11, 2020

“The Christmas tree, ‘a dead tree’ for the Greens ?! These people have a visceral rejection of everything that makes up our country, our traditions, our culture and will try to dismantle everything piece by piece,” reacted for its part the president of the National Assembly.