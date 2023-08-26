This initiative comes to enhance the work of the Bait Mal Al-Quds Agency, which aims to support the city of Jerusalem and its residents.

The total number of beneficiaries of the summer camps program of Beit Mal Al-Quds Agency since its launch in 2008 has reached a total of 700 children from various neighborhoods of the Holy City.

Similar to the previous sessions, Jerusalemite children (male and female) between the ages of 11 and 14, who were accompanied by admins from the Holy City, benefited from the camp’s current session, which was dubbed the “Green March”.