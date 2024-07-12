A few years after the “yellow vest” movement emerged in France, the green vest has become a symbol of the country’s newest political star, Green Party leader Marine Tondellier.

During the election campaign for parliament, Tondele was a dominant presence in the media coverage and was widely acknowledged to have run a strong campaign.

The Green Party is a key component of the left-wing coalition that won the largest number of seats in last Sunday’s legislative elections.

“Marine Tondellier’s green jacket, a political issue,” read a headline in the famous French newspaper Le Monde this week.

“Like the woman wearing it, the green jacket of the leader of the French Green Party has become a media star since the parliamentary elections,” the newspaper said.

Tondellier was little known before French President Emmanuel Macron called for early elections, and many voters sympathized with her passionate, sometimes tearful calls to prevent Marine Le Pen’s far-right National Rally party from coming to power.

Tondellier emerged as a potential candidate for prime minister, after the National Rally’s unexpected third-place defeat and as left-wing and centrist parties struggled to form a government.

Tondellier, 37, grew up in the northern French town of Hénin-Beaumont, in a Le Pen-dominated constituency. She was a municipal councillor there, giving her a vantage point from which to monitor the far right in power.

The jacket, which the newspaper said costs 395 euros ($430), is “the most expensive item in my wardrobe,” Tondellier told Le Monde.

Social Media Presence

In a sign of the jacket’s value to the zeitgeist, a symbolic account on the social media platform X, “Marine Tondellier’s Green Jackets,” quickly gained some 16,000 followers, with some of its powerful, emotional posts garnering hundreds of thousands of views.

Marc Pogue, a French journalist who writes about politics and fashion, said the jacket worked for many reasons. First, it was the visibility of a woman with green political views wearing a green jacket. Tondellier, he said, has committed to wearing it at every public event she attends.

The jacket also contrasts with the suits and ties that Le Pen has asked National Rally lawmakers to wear as part of her efforts to professionalize her party, Bogue added.

He went on to say that Tondellier’s tailored jacket provided respectability and contrasted with the traditional image of leftist leaders as unshaven and unkempt.

“The French want people who look like politicians… Marine Tondellier understood: I have to look elegant. I have to look respectable,” he added.