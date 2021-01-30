The logging, the riverside orchid and the Panambí Morotí are the tree, the flower and the butterfly emblems of the City. The bird was missing. And even in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic and without face-to-face classes, thousands of boys and girls from public and private schools participated in a collective educational project to choose her. He hummingbird He kept the scepter and the Buenos Aires Legislature, through a law, has already declared it “emblem bird”.

In America there are 300 species of hummingbirds; the one who represents the City is common green. It has a set of characteristics that make it as unique as it is attractive: among others, its size (no more than 10 centimeters) and its plumage. In addition, it can be suspended in the air at a fixed point and even fly backwards.

The feathers that cover her little body they are iridescent: deep green that can also be seen blue, depending on the lights and shadows, and the point from which it is observed. They reflect on the foliage and shine so bright that they appear metallic.

The feathers of the green hummingbird are iridescent. Photo Club of Bird Watchers of the Costanera Sur Ecological Reserve

“I understand that there are birds that are much more visible than the hummingbird, such as the mixed hawks and the benteveo, which is the famous ‘ugly bug’. But hummingbirds have a unique quality: can be seen from very close, go down to ground level. If we can stay still so as not to scare them away, we can even hear the flapping “, he tells Clarion Simón Tagtachian, from the Bird Watching Club of the Costanera Sur Ecological Reserve. It is one of the 80 clubs that exist in the country and are part of the NGO Aves Argentinas.

The club carries out bird watching in the Reserve and carries out a survey of all the species that can be found there, which are more than 340. The data they collect allows them to know when they migrate and when is the best time to see them. Regarding the hummingbird, they found that He leaves the City for warmer places between mid-April and August. In other words, this summer may be a good opportunity to visit the Reserve again and look for them.

A green hummingbird feeds on the flower of a climbing aloe. Photo Club of Bird Watchers of the Costanera Sur Ecological Reserve

Due to the quarantine, the Reserve was closed between March and the end of September last year, when it reopened with restricted hours. Now you can return for extended hours: Tuesday to Sunday, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Another characteristic of the hummingbird is its size. Males can measure up to 9 centimeters and females 8. And they weigh only 8 grams. The nests are almost imperceptible, you have to sharpen your gaze to locate them. Tagtachian describes them as follows: “They are like coffee pots. They are no more than 4 centimeters in diameter on the outside. They generally lay two eggs and the young hatch in three weeks.”

A green hummingbird sucking on a field mallow. Photo Club of Bird Watchers of the Costanera Sur Ecological Reserve

In the City there are three types of plants they feed on and that attract them especially: one of them is the palán palán. It is a shrub that has elongated, yellow flowers. They grow easily and can be seen even peeking through the walls and party walls of old buildings.

Hummingbirds also drink nectar from the flowers of the guaranitic sage, which are deep blue. This plant is also very common and its growth is easy, it has leaves that look similar to mint. And another plant that they love is the waist, which has purple flowers. All three are native plants, so they are easy to grow. In addition, these birds love the red flowers of the ceibo, the national tree.

The palán palán is one of the plants that attract green hummingbirds. Photo Club of Bird Watchers of the Costanera Sur Ecological Reserve

Precisely the feeding of hummingbirds is the nectar of the flowers; they have a very long tongue that they use as a wedge.

To attract them, many place drinkers with nectar. They are sold online and have bright colors and plastic flowers. “These birds are very curious, that’s why they come close. But I don’t recommend feeding them this way because it is counterproductive. On the one hand, they stop consuming their natural food and pollinate. On the other hand, the mixture that is used of water and sugar must be renewed every day, because it generates parasites. These stick to the beak of the bird, which then dies. I consider that they are not good practice“Tagtachian sentenced.

The recommendation to see them, then, is to approach those plants that attract them or place them in the garden.

A green hummingbird feeds on a stem. Experts say there is no sugar water left. Photo Club of Bird Watchers of the Costanera Sur Ecological Reserve

In addition to being unique, hummingbirds fly like no other bird does. They flap their wings between 50 and 80 times per second, that’s why they generate a kind of buzz. Precisely, the speed with which the wings beat allows them to stay as if suspended in the air, at a fixed point. And they also fly backwards.

Beautiful, small, curious, graceful. The bird preferred by boys and girls is already an emblem of the City.

A green hummingbird on a guaranitic sage plant. They flap their wings between 50 and 80 times per second, allowing them to hang in the air. Photo Club of Bird Watchers of the Costanera Sur Ecological Reserve

The Bird Emblem project

The project to choose a bird that symbolizes the City was organized by the Ministry of Education and Innovation of the Buenos Aires Government, the Green Schools Program, the Environmental Protection Agency and the NGO Aves Argentinas.

Participated more than 12,000 students from public and private schools, who were able to choose from 14 native birds.

The hummingbird won but the parrot and the benteveo also got on the podium. Later, legislator Carolina Estebarena took the initiative to the Legislature to transform it into law.

