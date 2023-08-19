The Napoli champions of Italy are one of the two teams in Europe, together with Union Berlin, to have not conceded minutes to an Under 21 last season. Champions League finalists Inter finished as the fourth oldest team on the continent by average age, behind formations that are certainly not first tier such as Bochum, Ajaccio and Cadiz. Two figures that send out a very clear message: Serie A is not a league for young people. Or at least, not yet. But it can become so, because talent is not lacking and awareness of this assumption has increased in recent months. Not only for the successes of the blue youth team, in the final of the U20 World Cup and on the roof of Europe with the U19. In fact, the movement has understood that sustainability passes through the talents of tomorrow and attention has increased both towards its own youth sectors and those of others in search of the next star.