An interesting debate has recently started in the European Union, but it is not without risks: Should competition rules be modified to contribute to the European Green Deal? On February 4, the European Commission organized a conference around this question, on which academics, civil society, companies and political representatives debated around four main axes: political ambition, innovation, restrictive competition agreements and mergers. and state aid.

The conclusion was unanimous: antitrust policy can and must play a key role in achieving climate and energy targets. If regulation and taxation play their role so that companies incorporate the environmental costs and benefits they generate into their decisions, competition can become an effective way to improve sustainability. Competition encourages companies to innovate to reduce the use of resources, to develop new ways of decarbonization, to devise more sustainable products. And all this, for the benefit of consumers and society. The social function of competition deserves to be valued.

There are those who advocate a relaxation of the competition rules. They argue that innovation needs rivals to cooperate. But the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union, through its article 101 (3), already provides exemptions by allowing restrictive agreements on competition, provided that the benefits exceed the costs, that there are no less expensive alternatives, and that consumers get a fair share of the benefits. Going further would open the door to a greenwashing that could justify, unduly, violations of the competition rules. If rivals are allowed to cooperate, there is a risk that they will not limit themselves to cooperating solely on issues that favor sustainability. They could also agree on prices or coordinate to delay the adoption of clean technologies, as happened in the cartel of trucks or in that of the German car companies (BMW, Daimler, Volkswagen, Audi and Porsche), currently under investigation. There is a certain danger that signs, if left to them, will hide behind the green label.

In the field of State aid there are also conflicting positions. There are those who advocate greater flexibility so that public resources flow towards activities that contribute to sustainability, or to mitigate the adverse effects of the energy transition on certain groups. But these possibilities are not only already contemplated by the State aid regulations, but it is precisely this regulation that will favor a better use of resources, allowing more, not less investments to be carried out. For example, the State aid guidelines for climate and energy have been very effective in promoting the use of competitive mechanisms, such as auctions, which have helped to reduce the costs and prices of renewable energy. The most recent sample is the renewable auction in Spain. The guidelines, under review, should nevertheless incorporate some qualifications, such as allowing a correct interpretation of the principle of “technological neutrality” to promote the diversity of technologies and also avoid that public resources are dissipated in the form of excessive rents.

Beyond these issues, there is some controversy over whether state aid should (and can) incorporate a certain “green conditionality”, similar to that already incorporated into the European recovery fund. It is contradictory that on the one hand the EU leads the fight against climate change, and on the other it allows the States to allocate public resources to activities contrary to their environmental objectives.

The control of state aid aims to prevent inefficient activities that distort competition or European trade from being financed. But is there greater inefficiency, greater market failure, than damage to the environment? As the Vice President of the Commission Frans Timmermans defended at the opening of the conference, the principle of “do no harm” should be present in the granting of State aid, an issue that falls within the competence of legislators.

The defense of competition is also, together with the defense of the environment, a sign of European identity. Our best contribution to the fight against climate change is that we continue to lead, as we have up to now, by example.

Natalia Fabra She is Professor of Economics at the Carlos III University of Madrid