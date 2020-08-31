Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev called the carbon tax, which will soon be introduced in the EU, a serious threat to our country. This is not surprising, since Europe is the main destination for domestic exports. The exact figures of the damage have not yet been announced, but various analysts estimate it at tens of billions of euros. It is hard not to see a protectionist motive in the actions of the European Union, but there can be only one effective response to such actions – reducing emissions through the introduction of new technologies. Details – in the material “Izvestia”.

Green course

The idea of ​​a carbon duty on imports in the EU has existed for several years, but it became a reality after the adoption of the “European Green Deal” this year. Prior to this, the European Union, which has been struggling with global warming over the past decade and a half, introduced a support system for energy-efficient producers operating with minimal emissions.

Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Photo: TASS / POOL / Yulia Vlasova

Its operation is supported by a market where unrealized carbon emission quotas can be traded both in private transactions and on the open spot market. Quotas are limited and are being phased out. Thanks to this system, Europeans are said to researchmanaged to reduce emissions by one billion tonnes of CO2 from 2008 to 2016. This represents about 3.4% of all emissions in the European Union.

In addition, different EU countries have a variety of green taxes, the burden of which tends to increase over time. This trend has intensified especially after the rise in the second half of the 2010s of public activism associated with possible threats from climate change (the most striking example is the Extinction Rebellion movement). European countries are making titanic efforts to improve the environmental friendliness of their energy and industry in general. The result was not entirely unambiguous. For example, the countries that are most actively adopting renewable energy sources with the lowest emissions have the highest prices for electricity.

A similar problem may arise in Europe on a continental scale after the adoption of the Green Deal. According to this plan, the EU should become a source of zero net CO2 emissions by 2050. It is difficult to say how much we are implementing this project in principle, much will depend on technical progress in renewable energy. But in any case, just one movement towards this goal will increase the costs of many enterprises of the European Union, which means that it will make its products less competitive on the world market.

Extinction Rebellion activists, Bristol, UK Photo: Global Look Press / Simon Chapman

Overt protectionism

A logical way to neutralize this problem was the carbon duty, which was also included in the document drawn up by the new President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen. In theory, the EU’s intentions are altruistic: they show that Europe is not going to cut emissions at the expense of someone else. At the same time, these measures protect the European industry from foreign competitors who are not going to give up significant carbon dioxide emissions.

So far, one can only guess what the new tariffs will be. Neither their rate nor the scope of application are clear. If Europeans prefer targeted measures for strictly defined industrial sectors, the result may be the same. If any imports are assessed in terms of the amount of CO2 emitted during their production, the situation will be completely different. All details are expected to be released by early 2021.

In any case, the EU’s decision has already caused a rather negative reaction from most of the continental bloc’s trading partners. For example, US Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross in the spring directly threatened Brussels with retaliation. A possible response could include raising tariffs on imports of European cars, which will be a very sensitive blow to the EU economy. An increasing number of countries do not hesitate to apply protectionist measures to achieve the desired results in economic wars, and the United States has become one of the pioneers here. Other states may willingly follow their example.

As for Russia, the EU is the main trading partner for our country, and the possible introduction of duties can be quite painful. Russia is at the top list in terms of CO2 emissions per dollar of GDP, and there is no need to hope that restrictive measures will not affect us. This situation is caused by many reasons – from the cheapness of energy, which does not contribute to the introduction of saving technologies, to the objective need to spend more resources on heating in a country with very cold winters. There are, however, some advantages: due to the availability of natural gas in Russia, the use of coal as a fuel is limited, and yet it is it that is the main source of carbon dioxide emissions.

US Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross Photo: REUTERS / Brendan McDermid

The key sector of trade between Russia and the EU is the fuel and energy sector. Although it is difficult to imagine that in the foreseeable future the European Union will completely abandon Russian oil and gas, competition for companies in our country may intensify. For example, oil production in Russia is “carbon intensive”: the volume of emissions is 9.7 grams per megajoule, which is more than double that in Saudi Arabia. In fairness, most of the other major producing countries, including the US, produce even more CO2 from oil production.

What to do

Olga Malikova, professor at the Department of State Regulation of Economics at the Institute of Public Administration and Management (IGSU), RANEPA, notes that the introduction of carbon duties in Europe can be partly viewed as a form of protecting domestic markets from non-environmentally friendly goods.

– The metallurgical industry, the fuel and energy complex, and certain segments of the chemical industry may face difficulties from the introduction of the tax. On a positive note, there will be industries that will hardly feel the carbon tax. These are many high-tech industries, software production and services.

According to Anton Greenstein, an expert at the Hamilton Information and Analytical Center, the ultimate amount of damage to Russian exporters from the EU carbon tax will be clear only after at least several years of its validity.

– In addition to paying the tax itself, Russian companies will likely have to bear the costs of upgrading equipment, making production cleaner. Plus, it is worth considering the possible loss of the European market share in favor of more high-tech and environmentally friendly manufacturers.

A serious threat can be removed by investing in the development of industry, as well as its re-profiling in favor of more technologically advanced industries, Olga Malikova believes.

Photo: RIA Novosti / Pavel Lisitsyn

– In order to neutralize the damage from this tax, it is necessary to strive for the introduction of modern technologies that involve minimizing the harmful impact on the environment. We also need to strive for a gradual restructuring of our economy in such a way that more high-tech industries and those industries that have a lower negative impact on the environment develop.

According to Anton Greenstein, Russia does not have many opportunities to stop the problem of “green” duties on the part of the European Union.

– It is difficult to say how Russia could completely neutralize the damage from the “EU carbon tax”. Even if we accelerate the implementation of the Russian strategy to reduce greenhouse gas emissions as much as possible, time will still be insufficient. In addition, it is not known how justified such investments, for example, in the oil industry will be, given its uncertain prospects at a distance of five or more years.

The interlocutor of Izvestia added that the only thing that could help in the short term (three to five years) is higher oil prices. Under this condition, Russian companies would be able to earn money, pay taxes, and modernize their production.