Jeddah (AFP)

The Saudi national team succeeded in overcoming its guest Oman 1-0, to give itself the opportunity to qualify for the World Cup 2022 finals next Tuesday, when it came to Saitama to face Japan, which defeated its guest China 2-0, to remain at the top of the second group of the decisive round of the Asian qualifiers on her condition.

At the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, the Saudi team owes its renewal of the victory over its Omani neighbor, who lost the first leg at home with the same result, to Firas Al-Braikan, who scored the only goal of the match at the beginning of the second half (the 48th minute), giving the team of French coach Herve Renard his nineteenth point in The lead is 4 points ahead of the second Japanese team, while Australia is in third place with 14 points, after its big victory over Vietnam 4-0.

The Saudi team is guaranteed to reach the finals for the sixth time in its history, two rounds before the conclusion of the decisive round, in the event of its victory over Japan in Saitama on Tuesday.

The champions and runners-up of each of the two groups qualifies directly to the World Cup, with the winner of the three groups playing an international play-off against the fifth of South America in June.

Oman’s task has become very difficult in the competition for third place, as it is currently 7 points behind Australia, after receiving its fourth defeat.

He explained, “The players have trained well over the past days, but in the matches other things happen, and there is a point that everyone should not forget, which is that the Oman team achieved victory over Japan,” referring to the victory achieved by the Omani team in the first round away from the home over “” Samurai” with a score of 1-0.

In Saitama, Japan won its fourth consecutive victory at the expense of its guest China, to remain in front of Australia in the struggle for one of the two group cards.

The “samurai” team, looking for a seventh successive qualification to the finals, owes its victory to Yuya Osako and Junya Ito, who scored the two goals.

Japan, the four-time Asian champion “a record”, had a faltering start in the third round, losing twice in the first three matches, but returned strongly to the path of qualification by winning four times in a row.

Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu said, “Before facing Saudi Arabia, the match helped us to strengthen our understanding and this is a good point for us, but the Saudi match will have a different momentum, and we must be ready to play at a better level.

On the other hand, China’s hopes of reaching the World Cup faded, knowing that it played its first match under the supervision of coach Li Xiaoping.

“The players gave everything they had, but the goal came at a bad time for us, and it knocked us out of our rhythm,” he told me.

At Rectangular Stadium in Melbourne, close to the tennis courts, where the Australian Open is being held, Australia won its first victory in its last four matches and came with a clean four over Vietnam signed by Jamie McClaren, Tom Rogic, Craig Goodwin and Riley McGarry, in a meeting missed by her injured coach Graham Arnold. Corona virus.