Shorouk Awad (Dubai)

Hind Al Muhairi, Director of Special Projects Department at Expo City Dubai, confirmed that the Green Zone at the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), which the city is hosting in the period between November 30 and next December 12, will be open to all visitors. The area includes a number of events and activities for visitors, the most prominent of which are a group of cultural and artistic performances, distinctive dialogues, and sustainable agriculture activities, in addition to a group of experiences that will be presented by the Climate Summit and its partners. It will also organize in the green area Terra – the Sustainability Pavilion – a model of the best sustainable practices that will help enhance Awareness in the souls of young people and future generations. Al Muhairi stated that the city provides free entry to its pavilions and landmarks during the holding of “COP28,” which will be open to the public from December 3 to 12, but a number of specific events require prior registration or obtaining tickets, stressing that attending “COP28” is free, but All visitors, including children, must register for a daily entry ticket to the Green Zone via www.cop28.com.

Al Muhairi indicated, during the media meeting organized by the Expo City Dubai Media Office, yesterday, that the Expo City Dubai Pavilion will be inaugurated, which will be a new addition throughout the duration of the Climate Summit, and a pivotal meeting point for those wishing to learn about the city of the future that offers a model of sustainable life. It enhances the quality of life and provides opportunities for growth and development for people and companies, and the pavilion will provide interactive activities that discuss climate change, gender balance, and global leadership.

Al Muhairi stated that the “Expo City Farm” will be inaugurated to stand out as one of the new and permanent landmarks in the Green Zone, as the farm will include indoor and outdoor spaces for growing crops and vegetables, and will host community workshops and food preparation lessons with chefs and professionals interested in sustainability, while Alef will be a mobility pavilion. The Vision Pavilion and the Women’s Pavilion are also part of the green zone, in addition to the Al Wasl Dome, the surreal Expo Falls, and the Knights Park.

She pointed out that “COP28” will be the first climate summit that includes a green zone located directly next to the blue zone, enabling the public to participate in activities that contribute to accelerating climate progress, including experiences dedicated to students led by the Expo Schools Programme, stressing that the blue zone will be designated for leaders. Countries, government delegations and official bodies that constitute the parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, such as the United Nations body charged with coordinating the global response to the threat of climate change.

In turn, Marjane Faraidouni, Head of Education and Culture at Expo City Dubai, said: “The city supports climate action and provides learning opportunities for future climate action leaders, through interesting, comprehensive and accessible activities and experiences that include various aspects of life, as confronting climate change requires the efforts of everyone.” An individual in society, and in solidarity together in this journey, our positive impact doubles and we achieve better results.

She added: As we prepare to welcome the world again, we remember that the city has always been a meeting place and platform for humanity and an enabling tool for working to create a better future for people and the planet, noting that our commitment to motivating young people to participate and enhancing cooperation between companies, creatives and innovators is part of our legacy, and it is the catalyst. The motivation for our work in hosting COP28.