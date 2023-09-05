The Green activist who criticized Andrea Giambruno on live TV

“She deserved it”: this is how Benedetta Scuderi, activist of the Greens and former candidate for the Chamber of Deputies for the Alliance Verdi/Sinistra Italiana, commented her words addressed on live TV to Andrea Giambruno, journalist and companion of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, finished in recent days at the center of controversy for his statements on sexual violence that took place in Palermo and Caivano.

In commenting on the killing of the bear Amarena in Abruzzo, in fact, to Giambruno’s question whether the government could be responsible in any way, Benedetta Scuderi replied by paraphrasing the words of the journalist on the rape in Palermo: “We could say that the responsibility lies with the ‘bear, because if she hadn’t gone out alone at night she wouldn’t have met the hunter or the wolf, and therefore these things wouldn’t have happened”.

Giambruno reports Saviano’s thoughts on the bear, asks Scuderi (Green Europe): “Is the government even responsible?”. She provokes: “It’s the bear’s responsibility, if she hadn’t gone out alone at night she wouldn’t have met the wolf”. Giambruno gets annoyed, the director takes off. pic.twitter.com/JkQ9EUVPqW — Joseph Candela (@GiusCandela) September 4, 2023

“I’d say I was pretty naughty with him. But he, with those words, was with the female gender and feminism” declared the activist of the Greens in an interview with Corriere della Sera.

Benedetta Scuderi, therefore, adds: “I am not sorry and I would do it again. I didn’t say anything offensive. And Giambruno hasn’t regretted the terrible thing he said. I prodded him with a joke. And I confess that I enjoyed it”.

As to why he paraphrased Giambruno’s words, he clarifies: “A very small response to give satisfaction to girls and women who have suffered abuse. When they listened to Giambruno’s words, they felt guilty despite being victims: you must not drink and you must not wear short skirts”.

“Even as a journalist he shouldn’t have said those things. Even if he hadn’t been linked to the premier, making those statements in a national broadcast is wrong. Certainly there has been more attention to his relationship with the Prime Minister – adds Benedetta Scuderi – But the basic error is that there is an obvious conflict of interest. Meloni’s partner should avoid making political broadcasts. He is free to conduct as many stakes as he wants, but not those involving the Government. Then it was he who asked if the killing of the Amarena bear was the fault of the Government”.

The Green activist concludes: “Meloni is his partner, they certainly talk and there is contamination of ideas. Otherwise what a couple they would be. Let’s say that it would probably be desirable that it influenced him. Because, for example, if I were prime minister I would certainly tell my partner not to say certain things”.