Wednesday, May 17, 2023, 1:32 p.m.







comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

A few days before the general elections in Greece, the candidate and current prime minister, the conservative Kyriakos Mitsotakis, remains in the shadow of the biggest rail accident in the country, which claimed the lives of more than fifty people in February. The families of…

This content is exclusive for subscribers