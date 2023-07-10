Sunday, July 9, 2023, 9:32 p.m.



comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

The new Greek Migration Minister, Dimitris Kairidis, lashed out this Sunday at foreign media, NGOs and European politicians for criticizing the Greek government’s management of the shipwreck that left hundreds dead off the country’s coast in June. He spoke of “malicious statements” and recalled that “it was the Coast Guard that rescued the (104) survivors.”

The newly appointed minister has insisted that the coast guard “have consistently rescued tens of thousands of migrants in recent years who have entrusted their lives to criminal traffickers.” Several of the survivors of the latest tragedy in the Ionian Sea, however, pointed to them as responsible for the sinking since, according to their testimonies, they tied a rope to the ship in which up to 750 people were traveling and pulled it at high speed.

Related News



The head of Migration has argued that “there is a difference between saving lives and facilitating the work of smugglers, as some would like”, to which he added that “we are human, but we are not naive”. These have been the first public statements by Kairidis as a minister on the tragedy since the sinking of the ship occurred between two Greek parliamentary elections, at a time when a transitional government was in office.