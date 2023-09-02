The fire that has devastated the Dada National Park and a large part of the Greek region of Evros, which this Friday completed two weeks of activity, was caused by lightning caused by an electrical storm. This is how the firefighters confirmed it, this was confirmed by the local authorities and this was reported by the local media. Nobody He questioned it until three far-right vigilantes, residents of the area, kidnapped 25 migrants in the vicinity of the Turkish border, locked them in a trailer, recorded their performance and broadcast it on social networks. They stated that they had arrested the perpetrators of the incident, which is already the most serious ever recorded in the European Union. This occurred on August 22, four days after the devastating fire started. Now, the Government seems to assume this theory. “It is almost certain that the origin was human and it is absolutely certain that these flames ignited on routes used by illegal immigrants,” said the Prime Minister, the conservative Kyriakos Mitsotakis, on Thursday.

In Evros, a region in northeastern Greece bordering Turkey and Bulgaria, at least 19 asylum seekers have died. Some sources raise the figure to 27. Mitsotakis has blamed NGOs for the presence of these foreigners in the forest, but without mentioning any in particular. “Those who were inside Dadia should not have been there. They received an SMS from 112 in two languages, Greek and English, with evacuation orders for everyone, ”he assured from the rostrum, to conclude that, when the outbreaks are extinguished, the Government will hire both forest guards and agents border.

The left opposition has played a very insignificant role in the parliamentary session. The Syriza formation is more focused on its process of renewal of positions after the resignation of its leader, Alexis Tsipras, which will culminate in the election of a new general secretary in an extraordinary congress this Saturday. The Communist Party also has not counted on its leader, Dimitris Kutsumbas, who is recovering at home from a respiratory condition for which he had to be hospitalized this week. This has reduced the debate to one between the government and three far-right parties competing to see who delivers the toughest anti-immigration speech.

Road in the Dadiá National Park completely covered by ash and smoke, this Friday, September 1, 2023. Hibai Arbide Aza

People-hunting militias

The different factions of the Hellenic extreme right welcomed the performance of the three Evros vigilantes with enthusiasm and have since reactivated calls to form militias to hunt down migrants at the border. It is not a new idea: in 2020 these same groups rehearsed their first attempt, with an attitude of tolerance on the part of the Government. Paris Papadakis, a deputy for the far-right Greek Solution party for Evros province, has published an incendiary harangue in which he accused the migrants of “obstructing the work of the fire brigade” and setting the fire.

Papadakis and his party are not secondary characters in all this mess. The parliamentarian has assured that he was present when the vigilantes released their “hunt” to the police. That is, when they handed over the 25 illegally detained migrants.

The leader of the Greek Solution and spokesman for the formation on a national level, Kyriakos Velopoulos, was one of the first to spread the video of the kidnapping. He made the recording, initially distributed to a group of just 240 members, gain international notoriety. Velopoulos, who affirmed that the perpetrators of the illegal detention were defending “the forests, their properties and their country”, has urged that the border be armored by any means, including the planting of antipersonnel mines.

Meanwhile, the three authors of the video have entered prison this Friday. The High Court of Alexandroupolis has thus resolved an appeal filed by the Prosecutor’s Office. Now the defendants must wait in jail until trial because the court has ruled out the possibility of bail. 13 Syrians who were part of the 25 kidnapped by the vigilantes were questioned by the judge on duty, but have been released because the investigator has not found any evidence linking them to the fire.

The conspiracy against refugees goes back a long way. It is common for the extreme right to blame migrants, whom it considers “enemies of Greece”, for the fires that the country suffers every summer. But these are increasing and the discourse acquires unprecedented dimensions. Until this August, it was limited to social networks or marginal characters from the extreme right; now, Evros’s has made deputies, party leaders and even the prime minister have assumed the link between natural disasters and migratory routes.

A man covers his face to protect himself from the smoke as he is moved by firefighters to safety with other migrants rescued from the flames in Evros, Greece on Friday. ALEXANDROS AVRAMIDIS (REUTERS)

Alberto Conejero, playwright and knowledgeable expert on the history of Greece, regrets that this type of “paranoia” is part “of the founding stories of the Greek nation-state”, although he qualifies that Greece is a strongly polarized country in which not all the world shares the ultranationalist arguments. The author gives the example of the Thessaloniki fires of 1917, when the second city in Greece —at that time the most populated— was destroyed. The worst part was taken by the Jewish neighborhoods, the largest minority in what was then a multicultural city. This did not prevent the authorities from deliberately harming the Jews themselves, delaying the reconstruction work. “Allied troops were blamed, then it was claimed that it started in the house of some refugees. Everything to hide the disastrous management”, explains Conejero. “The incident was taken advantage of by [el primer Ministro Eleftherios] Venize them in their campaign of ethnic homogenization”, concludes the playwright.

detained migrants

The Evros fire is still out of control, but migratory movements have not stopped. Despite the enormous danger of crossing a burning forest, dozens of migrants continue to use this route, according to different witnesses. This Friday, the firefighters rescued a group of 25 people of Syrian, Iraqi and Lebanese nationalities who were surrounded by fire. They were found while operating between the towns of Yanuli and Dadia and were taken to a safe place, Yannis Artopios, a spokesman for the fire brigade, told Reuters.

Public television ERT has published that the group was transferred to the municipality of Dadiá, which this Friday looked like a ghost town. From its church, located at the highest point of the town, one could see how the flames spread over the entire horizon until they were lost in infinity. There were hardly any cars on the streets. And the only neighbors that could be seen were sitting on a terrace in the square with several firefighters. They have assured EL PAÍS that the rescued were not there, but at the Suflí police station. In this town, the police officers have not wanted to confirm the presence of the migrants, but their belongings — backpacks loaded with clothes and food for the trip — are still posted at the cell doors.

