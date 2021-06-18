“We will certainly have other pandemics. But we must equip ourselves so that this catastrophe is also the last “. To say it is Donato Greco, world famous epidemiologist, WHO consultant and member of the CTS

Interviewed by The print, the scientist claimed that the vaccine mix “produces even more antibodies, but it is reasonable to allow anyone who wants to do the recall with AstraZeneca after signing the informed consent “. And he added: “We know that compared to those with messenger RNA, viral vector vaccines involve very low risks, but under the age of 60, higher than those of becoming seriously ill with Covid. We can say this today that we have an incidence of only 20 weekly cases per 100 thousand inhabitants. If we had only had AstraZeneca available, we would not have had any doubts about administering it to everyone, but having alternatives for a principle of maximum caution, we preferred to use those ”.

On the formiture, Greco supported the work of the emergency commissioner: “General Figliuolo is doing very well and negotiations are underway at European level to increase supplies. Just a few days ago, the EU Commission obtained 200 million more Pfizer doses. To achieve herd immunity, more than 80 percent of the population will certainly need to be vaccinated. We must reduce as soon as possible the circulation of the virus, which belongs to the family of those with single helix of Rna, which mutate more easily. Therefore, it is also necessary to vaccinate the youngest who are the main transmitters of contagion, because the more the virus reproduces, the more it makes mistakes that generate variants ”.

Finally, on the variants, the epidemiologist raised his alarm: “We are still behind in absolute number of sequences, but they are increasing from week to week. However, we made unimaginable progress a year ago. Reaching British levels is not done in a day, you need equipment, personnel and above all a lot of training, because there is nothing easier than polluting a molecular genetic sequence. It could have been done earlier, but we are doing it, ”concluded Greco.