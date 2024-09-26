Russian Denis Cheryshev became a player of the Greek “Panionis”

Former Russian national team midfielder Denis Cheryshev became a player for the Greek Panionios. The transfer was announced on the club’s Instagram page (social network banned in Russia; belongs to the Meta company, recognized as an extremist organization and banned in the Russian Federation).

The contract was signed on September 26 after the player successfully passed a medical examination. “I am very glad that from today I am officially a Panionios footballer! I’m ready to work hard to help the team achieve its goals and please the fans!” – said Cheryshev.

Panionis is based in the suburbs of Athens. The team plays in the second strongest league in Greece.

Cheryshev’s last club was the Italian Venice, which he left on July 1 after his contract expired. Previously, the footballer played for the Spanish Valencia, Sevilla, Real and Villarreal. He also has 12 goals in 33 matches for the Russian national team.