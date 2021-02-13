Renato Tapia’s great performance is drawing the attention of the biggest teams in Europe. A) Yes, Atlético de Madrid, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain are some of the teams that have shown interest in hiring him, as they point out from Peru. The midfielder signed last summer for Celta with the freedom letter and now the Vigo club can seal the most expensive sale in its history, as the termination clause of the Peruvian amounts to 30 million euros. To date, Lobotka is the most expensive transfer (20M + 4M).

It is without a doubt, one of the revelation players of LaLiga and that has earned him to quadruple his market value. According to the specialized portal Transfermarkt, Tapia had a value of 2.4 million when it arrived in Vigo and today that figure has risen to 10M. In addition, it is in the process of acquiring Dutch nationality, which would increase its price considerably.

In this his first season in Vigo he has become a fundamental pillar of the team. He has played all LaLiga games as a starter, except for the match against Villarreal in which he was sanctioned for accumulating cards. His importance in the team increased even more since the arrival of Coudet, who entrusts the Peruvian international with all the defensive facet in the center of the field. In fact, the celestial star Iago Aspas highlighted his role in the team this week. Tapia is one of Celta’s fixtures and is beginning to be one of the idols of his fans.