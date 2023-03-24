A new talent has emerged in Spain, it is Gabriel Veiga, better known as ‘Gabri’. The new talent formed within the Celta de Vigo academy is having a dream season with the team that is even fighting not to be relegated. The Spaniard, only 20 years old, has already scored new goals so far this season and this fact is what has opened a door for him within the Spanish team.
Gabri is an old-fashioned midfielder, the traditional ’10’ with an obvious ability to score goals and a vision of the game that allows him to find spaces where there are often none. For this reason, several of the best teams in the world have been polling for weeks ahead of the summer market. According to information from the newspaper SportThere are three teams that have already put a formal offer on Celta’s table to get ahead of Real Madrid for the signing of the Iberian talent.
The clubs that have formally submitted their candidacy are Manchester United, Manchester City and Napoli, the three teams have taken a step forward to take the 20-year-old man into their ranks, playing the ball before Real Madrid, to many the most interested. At the moment there is nothing advanced or finalized, but people inside the Vigo team affirm that from their perspective the player will be in the Premier League for the following years, above the Merengue team.
