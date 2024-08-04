Faker is one of the most famous esports athletes in the world, and one of the best players in League of Legends that exist. He almost always keeps his cool when playing, but it seems that when he loses he deals with frustration in a peculiar way.

This is what a new video that reached social media reveals, which shows him reacting to a defeat by Gen. G during the League of Legends Champions of Korea or LCK.

Faker’s reaction to losing was to start banging his head against a wall. He did this several times and it was his teammates who had to stop him. Obviously, some of his fans were worried that he would have such a reaction.

Especially since he has won the League of Legends World Championship three times, is one of the highest-paid esports players, and has always shown the best of eSports.

Fountain: Riot Games.

The above both outside and inside the tournaments of League of Legends for a decade. That a defeat would lead Faker to react in such a way has caused a variety of reactions. But this may just be a reflection of the amount of stress he is under.

It is not for nothing that he must always maintain a high competitive level, and a simple mistake can cost him and his team dearly. Until this event, victory had smiled on him more than once.

Faker won the category of League of Legends at the Esports World Cup with T1 after a year of very close finals that saw the team fall to second or third place at MSI 2024 and some LCK tournaments. It remains to be seen how this athlete will handle his career in the future.

Fountain: Youtube.

LOL is one of the most popular esports and its most important tournament is currently active. The game also recently received a new horde mode that is giving a lot to talk about.

