Within the framework of International Women's Day, the Secretary of Security and Citizen Protection, Rosa Icela Rodríguezhighlighted the advances in gender equality in Mexico and the fundamental role that women play in decision-making in various areas of government.

In the morning press conference of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, from Morelia, Michoacán, Rodríguez highlighted that currently in Mexico, Women lead important sectors such as governance, economy, education, environment, culture, banking, justice and security.

This historic event reflects the commitment of the President of the Republic to inclusion and gender equality in all spheres of power, he noted.

“The greatness that our country has achieved is due to the tireless efforts of thousands of women,” said the secretary, underlining the importance of commemorating International Women's Day to vindicate their rights and causes.

As Mexico's first female secretary of security, Rodríguez reaffirmed her commitment to working hard to ensure that girls enjoy a happy childhood and that all women can live a full life, free of violence and discrimination.

“Women are builders of peace,” said Rodríguez, emphasizing the government's determination to eradicate gender violence in all its forms.

In this sense, he pointed out that public policies are being implemented based on the principles of zero impunity, zero corruption and zero complicity to combat femicidal violence and protect the rights of Mexican women.

“Let's continue working together to not give up the rights achieved by Mexican women,” said the secretary.

Rosa Icela Rodríguez called for unity and collaboration to continue advancing towards gender equality and respect for women's rights in the country.

“Thank you president for trusting women!” he stressed.

Mexico and International Women's Day

Within the framework of International Women's Day, celebrated on Friday, March 8, the historical importance of this date is highlighted as a reminder of women's tireless fight for equal rights and opportunities in all areas of society.

In Mexico, this day becomes relevant in a context where both progress and persistent challenges are evident in terms of female economic participation.

According to data from the fourth quarter of 2023, an increase was recorded in the number of employed women, reaching a total of 24,241,480, which represents 97.3 percent of the female Economically Active Population (EAP). This increase reflects the greater incorporation of women into the paid labor market.

However, this progress is not homogeneous, since significant obstacles persist that limit the full labor development of women.

These include the gender pay gap, employment instability and precarious working conditions, especially in informal and low-paid sectors, which continue to disproportionately affect women.

On the other hand, it is observed that a considerable percentage of women, specifically 25,212,153, remain outside the labor force, constituting 88 percent of the female Non-Economically Active Population (PNEA).

This shows the existence of structural barriers that limit their economic participation, such as unpaid care responsibilities and the lack of decent employment opportunities.

Given this panorama, the International Women's Day It also represents a call to action to promote significant improvements in women's working conditions and ensure their full inclusion in the economy.