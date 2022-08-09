It’s official. Sergio Romero is Boca’s new goalkeeper and at 35 years old he will have a new experience in Argentine soccer. He signed a contract until December 2024, so it may be his last great challenge as a professional.
The news caused a lot of commotion. He is a goalkeeper with a great career, who He made Argentines happy at the 2014 World Cup and left a mark for his penalties against the Netherlands in 2014. In Europe he had to play in Az Alkmaar, Sampdoria, Monaco and in a giant like Manchester United (despite the fact that he was the vast majority of De Gea’s substitute).
His last club was Venezia and an injury prevented him from having the continuity he had won. After being released, he decided to accept Boca’s proposal and now he will reach the Argentine soccer giant. There was a team that was very angry about this election: Racing.
Chiquito emerged from the Academy and in Avellaneda they awaited him with open arms for his return. His decision filled the fans with sadness and the president exploded against him. “He decided on Boca. We opened the doors for him to train, we named a court after him. It hurts me to see him with Boca’s. Racing is a very big club.” declared Víctor Blanco on Radio La Red and affirmed that he will have the club doors closed for a long time.
What they have to understand in Racing is thate Romero chose to go to one of the biggest South American football giants, a team with a huge history and where you can close your career leaving an even more important mark. The goalkeeper chose the mystique of a world-renowned club and the clamor of a fan who awaits him with open arms. It will not have been easy, but it is a decision that is explained by the greatness of the club.
