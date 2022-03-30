You may have heard about Hispano Suiza recently. They recently showed the extravagant, electric Carmen hypercar with more than 1,100 hp. The company expects to deliver the first copies of this car to customers within a few weeks.

The car you see above is also a Hispano Suiza, but not from the same company as the Carmen. Strange, isn’t it? The confusion stems from a conflict between the two companies from 2019, but in the meantime, both continue under the same name.

This Hispano-Suiza is the Maguari HS1 Gran Turismo Sport. The digital images you see above show what the production version should look like. When it is ready, the Hispano Suiza Maguar HS1 will be shown to a group of potential customers. The first copies should be delivered next year.

300 units will be produced over the next six years. The Hispano-Suiza Maguari HS1 Gran Turismo Sport gets a 5.5-litre twin-turbocharged V10 that directs 1,200 horsepower to the rear wheels. Count on top speeds of over 400 km/h and a 0 to 100 time of less than 2.8 seconds. The other Hispano Suiza does the same sprint in 2.6 seconds. So this could become another exciting rivalry between the brands of the same name.