“Science is easy, but advising the public is much more complicated,” says scientist Lidia Morawska, one of the most active in her field in the effort to improve this advice for the population. Morawska (1952, Poland) refers to the World Health Organization (WHO), which last week ended up grudgingly agreeing with him in a scientific controversy that has been open since March and has not yet been closed. For her, one of the world’s leading experts on how air quality affects health, it was already clear in the first weeks of the pandemic that the new coronavirus was spread by air. For now, the WHO has only partially twisted its arm, admitting that this mode of infection “cannot be ruled out” in some circumstances. “We are breaking a dogma”, summarizes Morawska.

Trained as a physicist specializing in radon, she is at the center of a scientific controversy that defines very well the rigidity of the WHO, but above all the problems of consolidating knowledge in the middle of a global pandemic. And the difficulty of communicating complex issues and nuanced explanations in such a delicate setting. Morawska, who runs the Air Quality Laboratory from the Queensland University of Technology (reference for the WHO), does not tire of repeating that the coronavirus is spread through the air. But it is not an infectious cloud that travels through the cities or like a measles that infects someone who enters the same room where a sick person was. The virus can escape from someone’s mouth or nose and stay in the air for a few minutes and travel to someone else’s mouth or nose. But not in any circumstance. The risk of indoor airborne transmission depends on four factors: high occupancy, long duration, loud vocalization, and poor ventilation.

“The greatest risk occurs in closed and crowded spaces, unless the ventilation is efficient,” explains Morawska, lead author of the letter that has bowed the WHO. “In well-ventilated places, like hospitals where studies have been conducted, this is not a problem at all because virus-laden droplets are quickly and efficiently removed by ventilation,” he says. But when these systems do not work or the premises are not open to the outside, “as in many everyday public places, this could be the main route.” Sometimes even opening the doors and windows can be enough, she says. The worst, as has been repeated in numerous scenarios, is that the air conditioning is in internal recirculation mode and not in a program that allows the renewal of air by replacing it with that of the exterior. The image of a dangerous cocktail: a stuffy karaoke in which customers fill the premises and spend hours singing (more droplets are expelled singing or talking loudly). On the other hand, outdoors, the dilution of the suspended viruses is immediate, significantly reducing the chances of contagion. “The more activities that move outdoors, the better,” he concludes.

In early April, when the widespread use of masks was still being discussed, he published an article warning of the airborne transmission of covid titled The world must face reality. In mid-May, when we first contacted her, she was already leading among her colleagues the letter with hundreds of signatories that forced the WHO to change its documents on the coronavirus. At the time, Morawska replied: “They will have no choice but to include it [la transmisión aérea], because ultimately science and truth always prevail. The only question is when ”. Magazine Nature He refused to publish that decisive letter, which further delayed its dissemination. On July 1, the text was accepted in another scientific journal with the title of Time to address the airborne transmission of covid-19, signed by 239 specialists (including four Spanish). Although the media had been talking about this mode of contagion for weeks, the huge commotion precipitated the WHO’s response. On July 7, it announced that it had reviewed the data and two days later published the first review, since March 29, of its document on the contagion routes of the covid. Aerosol transmission is now, officially, one more possibility. Three months after your first article.

Isn’t it too late already? “It is not too late: this pandemic is still going on, there will be pandemics in the future and every year we have seasonal epidemics, flu, for example. Good recommendations are needed now and for the future, ”explains one of the scientists most in demand of the pandemic, who always takes time to respond to the press in a few weeks that must be especially difficult for her. On May 14, while managing this scientific controversy to save thousands of lives, his father, the Polish sailor Henryk Jaskula, died, known in his country for being the third person to circumnavigate the Earth alone and without stops, in 1980. So He was in Przemysl, where he grew up, remembering his father with the local authorities. A few days later, on May 25, her entry into the Australian Academy of Sciences was announced as a leading scientific figure in that country.

Three ways of contagion

By opening the door to aerosols, the WHO admits three routes of contagion that justify hand washing, masks, social distance and, also, efficient indoor ventilation. The fomites, or particles with viruses that we can touch and take with our hands to the T zone of the face (the one that forms the eyes, mouth and nose). The drops that we expel when we speak or cough, that come into contact with that contagious area, and that would fall before exceeding two meters. And aerosols, microscopic particles with less virus and therefore less contagious, but that can remain in suspension for minutes and travel much beyond two meters. But the difference between drops and aerosols is diffuse, since the droplets that we cough and sing out are a continuous range of particles of innumerable sizes and properties. “The three modes of transmission coexist at the same time. The question is which of them is the dominant one in a particular environment “, Morawska explains, pointing to well-known examples, such as the Guangzhou restaurant (China), in which there were no close interactions between the people seated at the different tables,” sufficiently separated from each other ”. “Therefore, transmission by close contact in that environment was not feasible, but it was in the air,” ditch.

The other example, one of the milestones of the pandemic: Skagit’s choir rehearsal, in Washington, held on March 10. “The people who attended adhered to the recommendations to avoid transmission by close contact,” recalls Morawska, who has just published a new study analyzing what happened there. They did not wave to each other, nor were there kisses or hugs, and they used hand sanitizer, trying not to touch objects. Logically, there could be some flaw in your precautions. And they weren’t wearing masks, as they weren’t recommended at the time. “But it is impossible that the infected person had been touching everything and the infected touched exactly the same surfaces,” sums up the expert. Of the 61 choir members who attended the rehearsal, 53 were infected with covid and two died.

Morawska, who has signed around 800 scientific studies in her career, says she continues to work with the WHO on this issue, so the body’s importance on aerosols is likely to continue to expand. But despite the months that have passed, she has no reproaches towards the body led by Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus: “I look forward, not back, because it is more constructive.” “The group of scientists that I lead always had the intention of working with the WHO, to help them formulate documents based on science, not against them providing criticism only,” he says. Because it wants to finally reach a version of the recommendations that “are acceptable to the WHO and the scientific community.” And she acknowledges: “I often think that I am very lucky to be a scientist and not a health authority. Science is easy, but advising the public is much more complicated, since all other factors that have nothing to do with science must be taken into account: resources, economics, feasibility, and so on. WHO has a very difficult role and we are trying to help them ”.

