David Aganzo He came to the first team in 1999 at the hands of Vicente del Bosque from the lower categories of the white team, he made his debut at the age of 18, but in the 2000/01 season he left on loan to Espanyol. Photo:

Chema Diaz

February 7, 2022

albert good He started in the Infantil A of R. Madrid in 2001-2002, and it would not be until the end of 2008 when he made his debut in the first team, in just one month he debuted in the Copa del Rey, the League and the UEFA Champions League. In 2009 he signed for five seasons with Valladolid. Photo:

Jesus Aguilera

February 7, 2022

Juanmi Callejon He played for two seasons in the lower categories of Real Madrid. In the summer of 2008, Juanmi did the preseason with the first white team. On August 11 of that year, Callejón signed a four-year contract with Mallorca. Photo:

CHEMA DIAZ

February 7, 2022

Carlos Aranda He was part of the Real Madrid youth category, he did not make his debut in the league with the Real Madrid first team, but he did make it in the UEFA Champions League against Molde from Norway in November 1999. In 2001 he played his second game in the top continental competition against Lokomotiv Moscow. In the 2001/2002 season he was loaned to Club Deportivo Numancia de Soria of the Spanish Second Division. Photo:

Jesus Aguilera

February 7, 2022

Danny Garcia He began his sports career at Castilla in 1992. He played for three years in the Madrid subsidiary (with 2 games with the first team), and in 1995 he was transferred with a repurchase option to Real Zaragoza. Photo:



February 7, 2022

David Barral He started in the 02/03 season at Real Madrid C in the Third Division. A year later he was loaned to Fuenlabrada, and in the 04/05 season he returned to the white club to be part of the Real Madrid Castilla squad that got promoted to the Second Division. In the 2005-06 season he played with Castilla in the second division and at the end of it, he decided to leave Real Madrid and signed for Real Sporting de Gijón. See also The Madrid footballers who left the match against Barcelona touched and could miss the final Photo:

Helios of the Blonde

February 7, 2022

Samuel Eto´o In 1996 he signed for Castilla. After being relegated with the white subsidiary to Second Division B in his first season, the club decided to transfer him to Club Deportivo Leganés, a team in which he was for the entire 1997-98 season. The following year he returned to Real Madrid, making his debut in the First Division of Spain on December 5, 1998. In the middle of the season he left on loan to Espanyol, but he would only play friendly matches. In 1999 he returned to Real Madrid, where he hardly played and in the middle of the season, he decided to join the ranks of Real Club Deportivo Mallorca. Photo:

Chema Diaz

February 7, 2022

Javier Garcia He began playing in the lower categories of Real Madrid. In 2006 he did the preseason with Capello’s Real Madrid, later he was transferred to Osasuna. However, Real Madrid made a repurchase option effective the first year, so he returned for the 2008/09 season, but on July 21, 2009 he was transferred to Portuguese Benfica. Photo:

Jesus Aguilera

February 7, 2022

Jesse Rodriguez Formed in the Real Madrid youth academy from the junior category to his subsidiary team, with whom he played two seasons (2011–13). He debuted in an official match with the first team on December 13, 2011 at just 18 years old, in the 2013/14 season, he became part of the first team. In August 2016, he is transferred to Paris Saint-Germain Photo:

Adrian Julian

February 7, 2022

Joselu On August 31, 2009, Real Madrid signed him for €1.5 million, but decided to leave him on loan for a year at Celta de Vigo. After a season he returns to Madrid to play for Castilla. He debuts in the first team on May 21, 2011. In the summer of 2012, the player is transferred to the German club TSG 1899 Hoffenheim for €6 million. See also Environment The climate promises of many companies are empty and it is possible because of one loophole Photo:

Dani Tailor

February 7, 2022

Juan kill He signed for the lower categories of Real Madrid in the summer of 2003, climbing the rungs each season. In the 06/07 season he played for Castilla in the Second Division. In 2007 he signs for Valencia Photo:

Chema Diaz

February 7, 2022

Jose Manuel Mecca Trained in the Real Madrid academy, he went through the different lower teams, coming to play in the Second Division with Castilla. The 98/99 season he was loaned to Cultural Leonesa. Photo:

Victor Hernandez

February 7, 2022

mixed Trained in the lower categories of Real Madrid, he made his debut for Castilla in the 1996/97 season in the Second Division. With the Whites’ subsidiary relegated to Segunda B and without opportunities in the first team, in 1998 he decided to unilaterally terminate his contract with Real Madrid and sign for Club Deportivo Tenerife. Photo:

Rafael Painter

February 7, 2022

black In the summer of 2005 he signed for Real Madrid to incorporate him into his subsidiary Real Madrid Castilla, from the Second Division, he became Castilla’s top scorer. Fabio Capello, coach of the first team, called him up for some Copa del Rey matches. In July 2007 he is hired by UD Almería of the First Division. Photo:

Jesus Rubio

February 7, 2022

Javier Portillo He was trained in the lower categories of Real Madrid, in Castilla he became during the eight years in which he was part of them their all-time top scorer by scoring more than 700 goals. He being the top scorer of the white quarry. He reached the first team of Real Madrid Club de Fútbol at the end of the 2002 season. In August 2004 he was loaned by Real Madrid to Fiorentina, although he returned, he was not convinced and left again on loan, this time to Belgium, to play for the Bruges KV See also Héctor Martínez and Zeidane Inoussa, Murcia's latest signings in the winter market Photo:

Jesus Aguilera

February 7, 2022

Riki He began his career in 2000 at Real Madrid C, and in 2002 he went on to play for Castilla until 2004 when he signed for Getafe. Photo:

Macario Munoz

February 7, 2022

Roberto Soldado He went through the lower categories of Real Madrid until in the 2002/03 season he was promoted to Castilla, where he began to stand out as a scorer, in addition to being promoted to the Second Division with the team. During the 2005/06 season he made his debut with Real Madrid in the First Division on October 23, 2005, he continued to be required on several occasions by the first team to play League and Champions League matches. In the 2006/07 season he was loaned to Osasuna, he returned to the white team the following season, extending his contract until 2012. However, coach Bernd Schuster only had him to play seven games throughout the season. For this reason, the player was transferred to Getafe. Photo:

Carlos Martinez

February 7, 2022

Tote He signed for the Real Madrid youth team. He went up to Castilla where he had a good performance in the 98/99 season and debuted with the first team in the First Division on May 8, 1999. In the following season, after being dismissed by the first team coach, his sports career was a go and return to the white club until the 02/03 season he disassociated himself from the merengue team Photo:

Rafa Aparicio

February 7, 2022

