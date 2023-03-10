With beautiful photos on social media, Manuel Locatelli and Thessa Lacovich announced the birth of their first child

The long awaited day from Manuel Locatelli and by his wife Thessa Lacovich has finally arrived. The footballer of Juventus and the Italian national team and the model and digital entrepreneur, in fact, have just become parents for the first time. The two made the tender announcement on social media and introduced little Theo to their audience.

Hours festive and full of emotions those that Manuel Locatelli experienced between yesterday evening and this morning.

The midfielder led his own Juventus in the 1-0 victory against the Germans of Freiburgin the match valid for the first leg of the round of 16 of the Europa League.

This morning, however, his beautiful bride Thessa Lacovich made him a dad for the first time at the age of 25.

The event was celebrated with enormous joy by the two new parents, who showed it on their respective social profiles some photos of the little newcomerwho as written in the caption is called Theo.

The choice of the name of the son of Manuel Locatelli

Just these days, Lautaro Martinezstriker for Inter, has in turn revealed what the name of his second child on the way will be and, also in his case, his name will be Theo.

The origin of Locatelli’s choice for his son’s name connects everything to a episode occurred during the championships Europeans played in the summer of 2021.

After the two goals he scored against Switzerland in the group stage, the midfielder had drawn attention to himself also for his exultationa T mimicked with the hands.

Only later did he explain that he had chosen that way of celebrating to dedicate the goals to Thessahis inseparable companion, e Teddywho was then his little dog.

From today, when Manuel scores a goal, there will be one more individual to whom that T will be dedicated.

Marriage to Thessa

The birth of little Theo is just the icing on the cake of a love that has lasted for many years now. Manuel and Thessa have always given the impression of being a happy couple, in love.

A few months ago, shortly after the announcement of the pregnancythe two crowned their love getting married and swearing eternal love.