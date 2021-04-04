«The micromachisms range from the comments to the expectations they have of you in your field of work. They are continuous little things, sometimes inconconscious, of which you can not be all the time entering them because you would not do anything else “, says Arantza Campos, researcher at the University of the Basque Country (UPV / EHU), when explaining how it detects sexist behavior in everyday life.

ANDspecialized in gender violence, feminist theory, political representation of women and public policies on equality From the Franco regime to the present, Campos assures that in Spain there is no equality or parity, not even in the spheres regulated by law. «The neutral formulation was found to never require less than 40% for either sex. But always the minority is for women. Not even in the closest places, most considered feminine, women are above men ”.

-Where are the greatest inequalities between men and women today?

-Inequality is structural. It is in all sectors of society. The greatest existing inequality is gender violence, one of the effects of this structural inequality and the most terrifying. It is exercised by men against women not only within the home. Also in the public sphere. But in private it was absolutely hidden and it was an accepted reality. Today we have managed to include a concept of justice and consider that this violence is also illegitimate.

-Is structural inequality being corrected?

– They are putting means to try it. We are in the phase of making it visible. It is not a battle won. In recent years, there are movements that deny the existence of violence that men exert on women for the simple fact of being women. Steps are being taken but not all that should.

-Which ones are missing as a priority?

-Feminist theory is not punitive. It does not consider that criminal law fixes social problems, and is the last resort. Prevention and education are essential, but it is not being taken seriously. An attempt has been made to introduce subjects that make this reality visible and make students understand that interacting through violence is not acceptable. But they are learning from pornography, which is terribly violent. The school does not assume its educational function in this matter because it cannot be systematically introduced into the educational curriculum. However, we leave our children in the hands of the internet.

-This is where resistors come into play, such as the parental pin.

-Of course. Vox denies the existence of gender violence. Causes and possible solutions can be discussed, but denying the evidence is insane.

-On the table is the law of ‘yes is yes’, is doing a single crime that now differentiates between sexual abuse and assault is a solution?

-Is not the same. You have to establish degrees. Whoever is considered most unacceptable, punish him more seriously. Do not equate it, because not everything is the same.

Prostitution and trafficking, the same



-There are two proposals to face prostitution. What formula would be more effective? Abolition or regulation?

-I am an abolitionist and I do not distinguish between trafficking and prostitution, because the great demand for prostitution increases trafficking. They are not two different realities. The regulationist argument that ‘not all prostitution is trafficking’ is false. Do not accept the sale of people or their parts. If the offer has to do with the demand, something will have to be done with the demand, those men who do not care if it is minor, trafficked or lives in a degrading situation. It is not a desire to persecute but a wake-up call to think about what they do with women

-And the surrogate bellies?

-More of the same. In reality, poor women are exploited. And if the baby doesn’t go well, you stay with him. It is indecent and immoral. It has nothing to do with an act of generosity.

-In how long will there be real equality?

-For what strictly concerns the non-discriminatory regulations, give it a minimum of one hundred years. For a truly egalitarian society I am unable to imagine it.

-Is that the best scenario?

-The covid has shown once again that everything that has to do with equality between men and women is a matter for the good times, for when we do well and we can. When it goes bad, ladies, you guys will put up with it and take care.