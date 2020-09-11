Subsequent to Enver Şimşek’s white supply van is a vivid purple parasol beneath which he provides bouquets of flowers on the market. At this place, the then 38-year-old was shot eight instances by terrorists. Şimşek runs a flower wholesaler in Schlüchtern, Hesse. Simply because he’s representing an worker, he stands on September 9, 2000 on the small stand with the purple parasol subsequent to an arterial highway in Nuremberg, which is proven by photographs of the crime scene.

Şimşek dies of the accidents two days later. He’s the primary homicide sufferer of the right-wing extremist terror group “NSU” round Beate Zschäpe, Uwe Böhnhardt and Uwe Mundlos. The motive for homicide: hatred of individuals with a migration historical past.

The three dedicated ten murders, largely of individuals of Turkish and Greek origin, between 2000 and 2007. Many experiences within the media had been riddled with resentment. In the course of the investigation, there was hypothesis about all doable backgrounds – nobody wished to consider a racist motive for much too lengthy.

Günther Beckstein did precisely that. Because the Bavarian Minister of the Inside, the CSU politician was the chief of the investigating police. And he had a direct connection to Enver Şimşek: Beckstein knew the terrorist sufferer personally as a result of he had purchased flowers from him from time to time.

When he learn in regards to the case within the newspaper, he wrote as a be aware subsequent to it: “Please inform me precisely: Is homicide doable in a xenophobic background?”

Schäuble finds clear phrases

Beckstein’s suspicions have lengthy since turn out to be a tragic certainty. It was the primary case of “a sequence of murders for racist motives, out of sheer hatred,” as Bundestag President Wolfgang Schäuble mentioned within the Bundestag on Wednesday. “In the course of us.”

It’s uncommon and obtained quite a lot of recognition that the President of the Bundestag addresses Parliament in such a particular handle. Schäuble warns: “It’s our duty to not give a millimeter of public area to those that are ceaselessly yesterday, the violent chaots and militant neo-Nazis.”

Beckstein says right this moment: “The entire story in regards to the” NSU “was the best defeat that the rule of regulation has suffered in my time.” However the CSU politician sees no failures within the investigative authorities. An “unbelievable effort” has been made, he instructed Tagesspiegel on the cellphone. “On the high we deployed 130 males as a particular fee. We discovered every little thing that was to be considered. “

Beckstein: There have been greater than three perpetrators

Nonetheless, a lot remains to be unclear right this moment. “There should have been accomplices in Nuremberg from whom ideas got here,” says Beckstein. He’s completely sure that it wasn’t simply three perpetrators. Bönhardt, Mundlos and Zschäpe had been due to this fact in a position to fall again on a bigger community.

The SPD member Eva Högl within the “NSU” investigation committee confirmed that he had the “proper nostril”. However she additionally known as Beckstein a “tragic determine” – as a result of intuition didn’t result in success. “It nonetheless annoys me right this moment that we have not discovered something,” says Beckstein.

The struggling of the bereaved

All of the conceivable motifs Beckstein speaks of are people who triggered nice struggling to the bereaved. The investigators regarded for the motive for the homicide within the household or within the drug setting. Şimşek was by no means related to drug offenses. It may be a settlement amongst florists, mentioned an official in 2001 within the ZDF program “Aktenzeichen XY … unsolved”.

The accusation was all the time within the room, “You’ve one thing to cover”, Şimşek’s daughter Semiya repeatedly described the temper from which she suffered for years. “Within the eleven years till the investigation, my father was a possible prison,” she mentioned in a documentary. Semiya, born in Friedberg, Hesse, now lives in Turkey.

Enver Şimşek had labored his manner up from manufacturing unit employee to florist with unbelievable diligence. His working week lasted from Monday to Sunday, relatives report to “Spiegel”.

Proper-wing extremist concepts within the police

Even when Beckstein has taken his officers beneath safety to today, he says that “within the police, as in society as an entire, there are people” who domesticate right-wing extremist concepts. At the moment, he determined that individuals with out German citizenship might additionally turn out to be law enforcement officials. “That has additionally modified the local weather within the police stations.”

There’s nonetheless a lot to be executed. Most lately, 4 law enforcement officials in Hamburg and Berlin got here beneath suspicion as a result of they’d requested personal knowledge. The folks involved, the journalist Hengameh Yaghoobifarah and cabaret artist İdil Baydar, obtained threatening emails, amongst many others. They’re marked with a cynical pseudonym: “NSU 2.0”.