The chief infectious disease expert warned that the United States may follow the path of the United Kingdom, as the new, mutated, “Delta” strain of the Corona virus has become dominant, due to the rapid spread among young people, according to the American “CNBC” website.

The mutated “delta” strain of the coronavirus, which was first detected in India, now accounts for more than 20 percent of COVID-19 infections in the United States in the past two weeks, or twice as much since the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Including the spread of the new breed.

Fauci said Delta appears to be “following the same pattern” as Alpha, the mutant first discovered in Britain, with infections in the United States doubling roughly every two weeks.

The pathologist said: “Similar to the situation in Britain, the delta mutator is currently the biggest threat in the United States as we try to eradicate Covid-19.”

Fauci’s comments come after CDC Director Rochelle Walinsky urged Americans on Friday to get vaccinated against Covid-19, saying she expects Delta to become the dominant alternative to the coronavirus in the United States.

Studies show that the delta mutant is about 60 percent more transmissible than alpha, which is more contagious than the original strain that emerged from Wuhan, China, in late 2019.

“As far as the Delta strain is concerned, in terms of its rapid transmissibility, our vaccines are working,” Walinsky told Good Morning America. If you are vaccinated, she added, “you will be protected from this delta variant.”

Fauci also emphasized that indications are that vaccines against COVID-19 remain effective against the new strain.

This strain represents half of the new infections in many American regions, including Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Utah and Wyoming.