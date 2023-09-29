It is often said that there are no limits to human cruelty. I believed it too. Until yesterday, when I learned about a bill presented by Carlos, one of the sons of the former Brazilian president, the far-right Jair Bolsonaro. Carlos is a councilor of Rio de Janeiro. He became famous because he is credited with his father’s victory in 2018 thanks to his cleverness in using social networks and fake news.

Carlos, or Carluxo As he is often called, he never shone in politics where he was always and only a councilor. He is the most umbilically linked to his father and is considered his guard dog. His other two brothers, Flavio and Eduardo, are one a senator and the other a federal representative.

Carlos Bolsonaro at a business meeting between the governments of Russia and Brazil in Moscow, on February 16, 2022.

Alan Santos (Planalto Palace)

Carlos has always been an almost ghost councilor, because while his father was President he lived to be his stick, his everything. It existed only for him. Now, with the presentation of a bill he has achieved the glory of appearing in all the newspapers. This is because his proposal is pregnant with unlimited cruelty towards women.

The newspaper Or Globe headline: “Carluxo proposes that rape victims listen to the heartbeats of fetuses before aborting.” The project, due to its gloom and cruelty towards women already humiliated by sexual violence, has been on hold since March because the rest of the councilors cannot vote for it. Carlos’s proposal is that the woman who became a victim of violence can, before deciding to abort, listen to the heartbeat of the fetus “so that she comes to her senses.” A similar proposal only exists in Hungary, in the Government of the far-right and friend of the Bolsonaro family, Víctor Orban, already harshly criticized as cruel by Amnesty International.

Bolsonaro’s son’s project requires that doctors in Rio make raped women, before aborting, listen to their child’s heartbeat. It is not necessary to be especially sensitive to the pain and horror of human cruelty to understand the brutality of forcing them to suffer the added cruelty that this entails.

The little appreciation for women, the conscious or unconscious feeling that they continue to be inferior to men also in politics, still exists, especially in these times of the new right that is resurfacing in the world. It is the rebirth, modernized and cruel, of the atavistic violence of gender discrimination that, if it always existed, today is multiplied and refined despite all efforts to stop it.

The cruel project of the Bolsonaro councilor is perhaps the bottom of the well of human evil. It is not necessary to be excessively sensitive, not even in historical moments of refined violence like the ones we live in, to feel horrified at the diabolical idea of ​​the far-right councilor of forcing a woman to feel like a murderer of her own child.

Today it is said that we do not know where Artificial Intelligence (AI) can drag humans. In reality, it does not seem necessary compared to the capacity of Homo Sapiens to refine its cruelty more and more every day.

Councilman Carlos Bolsonaro’s bill, in addition to being cruel, has been described as cumbersome and almost illegible, a kind of hieroglyph in which it is impossible to read a paragraph without having to stop to breathe. Here is an example: “The plague of the cult of abortion as a support for the idolatry of unbridled and irresponsible sex is taking on apocalyptic proportions in Brazil and in the world, driven by a wave of misinformation and channeling of the sexual act itself, of motherhood, of health issues and life itself unprecedented in history, the result of lying campaigns and actions to pervert common sense through media campaigns carried by the press that we have today and the use of many universities as incubators of a postmodern science adapted to the so-called post-truth, where everything is allowed, where there is no objectivity or where ‘what I am feeling is valid and the rest goes to hell’. Yes, it’s 123 words without a point to breathe.

It is difficult to imagine what the women who voted for the councilor must feel when reading the rhetoric of his reasoning to condemn them as murderers of their own child just for adhering to the very humane law of being able to choose to abort after having been victims of violence. . The law allows it. No, they are not murderers. They are those women who know better than anyone that abortion, especially one performed after having suffered violence, is not a party. I don’t know one of those women who have made the difficult decision to have an abortion and celebrate it with champagne. It is always about violence and pain that only they can understand.

To describe this heartbreak of feeling like murderers of one’s own child by forcing them to listen to their heartbeat before aborting, it would be necessary to invent a new word in the dictionary. The one about cruelty is too small.