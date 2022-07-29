On Tuesday 2 August, starting at 9 pm, the twenty-five protagonists of “Freak! The Musical “plus four international level musicians (Andrea Calamaro, Simone Carbone, Marco Fuliano, Matteo Minchillo) will disembark at the Porto Antico

Genoa – A journey to the music of the acclaimed “The Greatest Showman”, In which the voice and eyes of the protagonists will guide the viewer through moments of great joy, emotion, fun and desire for redemption.

On Tuesday 2 August, starting at 9 pm, the twenty-five protagonists of “Freak! The Musical “plus four international level musicians (Andrea Calamaro, Simone Carbone, Marco Fuliano, Matteo Minchillo) will disembark at the Porto Antico to create a unique and never seen event in Genoa, “The Greatest Concert”, an exclusive version created specifically for the frame of the Piazza delle Feste.

“The Greatest Concert” was born as a concert version of “Freak the Musical”, with a cast made up of artists who create even more enveloping sounds live. The music is that of “The Greatest Showman”, combined with five unpublished songs written by Francesco Ciccotti (author of Irama, Nek, Irene Fornaciari) and masterfully orchestrated by maestro Luca Lamari, arranger of film and RAI soundtracks.

“The Greatest Concert” is staged by the Janua Musical Project, a company formed in

2019 to give life to the unreleased show “Freak! The Musical “in collaboration with ReC Accademia Musicale and MayVoice Studio.